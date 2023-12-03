Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are beginning to get into the holiday spirit!

On Friday, the pair was spotted at a pop-up bar called Miracle in Kansas City for the Chiefs' holiday party, which also saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes in attendance.

Photos posted online by fan accounts for Swift, 33, appear to show the singer in an ugly sweater with a squirrel on it. Rumors online indicate that Swift and Kelce, 34, were wearing matching sweaters for the event but photos of the tight end's attire have yet to surface.

If true, the squirrel sweaters may be a nod to Kelce's hilarious resurfaced tweets about the woodland animal.

For their part, the Mahomes wore matching reindeer onesies, which Brittany, 28, showed off to the world in an Instagram post Saturday evening.

Included in the photos that Brittany posted to the social media app was one with Chiefs' tight end Blake Bell and his wife Lyndsay Bell. The Bells chose to don matching Christmas tree onesies for their festive apparel.

On Sunday, Swift showed up in Wisconsin to cheer on the Chiefs as they took on the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Once again, the "Lover" singer was spotted with Brittany Mahomes, walking into the stadium before kick-off and then once again in a box above the field.

The two women appeared to color-coordinate their outfits with Swift sporting an all-black look with a long red coat while Brittany wore a red top, black pants and a varsity Chiefs jacket for the snowy game.

Last week, ET reported that Swift -- during her two-month hiatus from her record-breaking Eras Tour -- is planning to spend quality time in Kansas City with her Kelce.

Swift's private jet touched down in Kansas City on Wednesday, the home turf of her beau, marking the beginning of what sources say will be an extended stay.

A source told ET, "Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well. Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring."

"They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home. They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere," the source continued.

RELATED CONTENT: