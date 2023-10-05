TV

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Poked Fun at Kendall Jenner on 'American Horror Story'

By Paige Gawley
Published: 5:37 PM PDT, October 5, 2023

A certain vegetable got fans thinking that the series was referencing the model's viral moment.

Kim Kardashian may be mocking Kendall Jenner's viral moment. In the latest episode of American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim's character, Siobhan, is shown cutting cucumbers during a scene.

As fans of the famous family may remember, back in May 2022 Kendall set social media abuzz when she was shown awkwardly cutting a cucumber on  The Kardashians.

By comparison, in the AHS scene, Kim has no problem slicing the produce and expertly handles the task at hand.

Kim previously appeared to poke fun at herself on the show, when her character warned Emma Roberts' Anna not to rip a dress that Madonna previously wore to the Oscars.

That seems to be a thinly veiled reference to Kim donning Marilyn Monroe's famed gown to the Met Gala. When Kim was accused of damaging the gown, Ripley's Believe It or Not! assured fans that the dress it loaned the reality star was unharmed.

Kim's drama isn't relegated to the scripted series. On season 4 of The Kardashians, Kim has defended Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, and has gotten into it with her other sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Watch the video below for more of The Kardashians.

