Kim Kardashian is definitely feeling herself in a new series of thirst traps, rocking a barely-there bikini top that's fully blinged out with jewels. In the sultry shots, the 42-year-old mogul poses on a bed while pairing the statement-making piece with a silky two-piece set.

"It's all Gucci," she captioned the Instagram post.

The snaps are aesthetically blurry, but Kim appears to be wearing a full-face of glowy glam for the casual shoot. Her hair is slicked back into a long, tight braid.

Kim's good friend, LaLa Anthony, was among those hyping her up in the comments, dropping three heart-eye emojis on the post. Meanwhile, droves of commenters took the opportunity to chime in on the reality star's high profile family feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian, alleging that Kim "can’t let her siblings have any spotlight."

Kim's latest post comes just after she and NFL legend Tom Brady came to playful blows when they engaged in a bidding war for a pricey piece of art at the inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Event, hosted by Michael Rubin, JAY-Z and Meek Mill at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

ET learned that Kim and Tom went head-to-head for a really expensive painting. However, after going back and forth, both agreed to give $2 million. The Kardashians star and the former Super Bowl champion agreed to work it out amongst themselves. The artist who crafted the painting, George Condo, agreed to do another piece and give it to the person who walked away without it.

In a decidedly less playful manner, Kim and Kourtney appeared to be back at odds again in the season 4 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Kim explained in her confessional interview that though she and her older sister had made amends after a fallout over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, tensions between the sisters once again came to a head while they were reviewing the edits for last season's episodes.

Still, Kim and her 10-year-old daughter, North West, were on hand to support Kourtney amid her pregnancy at the Kris Jenner-hosted Disneyland baby shower last month.

Catch up on all the drama in the video below -- including how Jimmy Kimmel got involved in the sisters' feud ahead of his return to late night.

