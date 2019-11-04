Been there, done that!

Gloria Estefan has shared why she turned down the opportunity to play one of the biggest events in sports and showbiz.

ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with the singer and her musician husband, Emilio Estefan, as they dished on her decision to decline playing the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020.

The event is being co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and organized by JAY-Z, who first phoned Emilio to try and get Gloria to join the superstar bill.

“JAY-Z called me and said, ‘You know something? I'm coming to Miami,’ and Gloria said, ‘I’m not going to the Super Bowl. I don’t want to do it!’” Emilio, 66, said.

Added Gloria: “Come on -- those high-stress things? That’s a high stress thing. I’ve done them. I’ve done two.”

So, what could JAY-Z do to convince her to reconsider?

“What would be the need?” Gloria, 62, said. “You already have two amazing headliners. And, I’ve been blessed to have already done it twice. It’s good.”

Gloria played the halftime show twice during the nineties, as the event started incorporating pop acts like New Kids on the Block, Michael Jackson and Boyz II Men.

While it seems the intensity and subsequence stress of playing the show deterred Gloria from accepting JAY-Z’s invitation to play a third halftime show, she says Shakira and Jennifer are the “perfect people” for the job.

“I'm really thrilled for Shakira and J-Lo that are going to be burning up the stage because those women are hot,” she said. “Plus they're both his, you know …”

“I signed them!” Emilio chimed in.

While Emilio signed Shakira, Gloria co-wrote her first English crossover hit, “Whenever, Wherever.”

She also wrote the Jennifer anthem, “Let’s Get Loud.”

ET recently caught up with Jennifer's pal, Leah Remini, and when asked what viewers can expect from the songstress' halftime performance, she simply teased, "Everything!"



Meanwhile, Pink has revealed why she turned down an offer to play the 2019 halftime show, explaining how the offer never came to fruition and she lost interest in the idea due to artists who play the event getting "so persecuted."

See more on the upcoming Super Bowl below.

