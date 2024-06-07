Faith Martin isn't up for giving it another go with the Golden Bachelor. On the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast, Faith told hosts Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts why she wouldn't date Gerry Turner again.

Faith vied for Gerry's heart on the inaugural season of the show, but he ultimately sent her home before moving forward with his final two women: Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. While Gerry ended up proposing to -- and marrying! -- Theresa, the pair announced their divorce just three months after they exchanged vows.

"No, I don't think I would," Faith said of if she'd date the now-single Gerry again. "... I love Gerry. I thought there was something so different about him that I totally appreciated. Honestly speaking, we were pretty darn compatible in a lot of ways... As much as I felt for him, my intuition would lead me to believe that it's probably [for the best]."

Even knowing that, Faith said she's made it a point to keep in touch with Gerry, texting him "every now and then."

"I'll always be there. We had that shared experience, all of us did, so we're bonded for life," she said. "I think it's important that we all do that, because wasn't it honestly quite an adventure? For Leslie and me and Theresa too, I think it was even so much more intense."

"I probably could've married Gerry and we'd probably be pretty darn happy. I guess knowing what I know now, I think he really comes from an analytical side instead of leading his life with his heart, and that just doesn't work for me," Faith added. "I feel like he made a decision out of the logical choice and not his heart. I lead my whole life with my heart."

That analytical side of Gerry's brain was fully working when he sent Faith home, as she'd expressed her want to stay near her family and friends in Washington.

"I kind of knew that I sealed my fate in that way," she said. "... I was all in and then when I thought about leaving [I questioned it]... On my Hometown, I said, 'You need to know how important it is for me to be near my community, my family, my kids, my grandkids.' I needed to have him know that I'm not a person that can see their kids twice a year."

"But what's weird, is I think if I was truly in love with someone, there is no amount of distance that would keep me away," Faith further reflected. "So it was an intuitive sense that maybe it's not all what I think."

Theresa was also not willing to move for Gerry, Susan previously claimed during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham. Though the former couple told ET that they'd be leaving Gerry's Indiana and Theresa's New Jersey in favor of South Carolina, Susan alleged that those plans fell through after the wedding.

"Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job," Susan said. "He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."

Kathy added, "Gerry's a nice guy. Theresa's a lovely lady. S**t happens. Sorry. It does. We like them both, but yeah. You know, I'm sorry. You know someone a month or six weeks and these things happen."

