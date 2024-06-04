Golden Bachelor alums Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles are having a bit of a lull in their dating lives at the moment, but that's not because they don't have a wealth of opportunities!

"Right now we're a little busy," Noles, 67, tells Jennifer Hudson during the pair's appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I've had some young guys, like 35, 40 [in my DMs]," Swarts admits. But the 70-year-old reality star says she's already "raised one guy" and isn't interested in another. "I have children older than that," she quips.

When Hudson asks the Golden Hour podcast hosts what age range they're looking for when it comes to romantic partners, Swarts and Noles rule out anyone as young as 35 years old. "I'll go 10 years younger," Swarts says, which Noles agrees with.

Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles open up about what they're looking for in a man with Jennifer Hudson. - Mitch Haddad/Warner Bros.

"Unless he's really, really special, then I'll go down to 55," Noles concedes.

But the pair has more than age in mind when it comes to what they want in their next partners.

"I'm done raising kids and all that -- I want a guy who I can travel with and have fun with," Swarts says. "And really, I want a guy like Morris [Chestnut], that can cook for me."

Noles says that "for the first time ever," she wants to be "treated like a queen."

"I see other women and their spouses, and they put them on a pedestal," she shares. "I want to know what that's like, so it's time for me."

Noles and Swarts starred on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, where they competed for Gerry Turner's hand.

Turner, 72, ultimately proposed to, and married, Theresa Nist, 70, in a televised wedding ceremony that Noles officiated.

Nist is a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, while Turner, a retired restaurateur, lives in Indiana. After the pair got engaged, they told ET that they planned to call a new place home.

"On the first date, he spoke to me about possibly moving to the Charleston area. I said, 'Well, wow.' I have a son who lives in South Carolina. I said, 'That would work,'" Theresa told ET. "It wasn't until the Fantasy Suite that the conversation came back to that and we realized South Carolina is probably where we're going."

However, things took a turn in April when Turner and Nist announced their split after three months. And hours after the pair announced their split, Turner filed for divorce in an Indiana court. According to court documents obtained by ET, Turner cited an "irretrievable breakdown" as the reason for the split and listed April 12 as the date of separation.

'The Golden Bachelor' alums Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced their split in April, three months after their televised wedding ceremony. - Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show With Julia Cunningham, Noles claimed that the couple's living situation played into their eventual breakup.

"I've gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it," Noles said of Turner. "Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."

Swarts also appeared on the radio show, telling the hosts of the former couple, "Gerry's a nice guy. Theresa's a lovely lady. S**t happens. Sorry. It does. We like them both, but yeah. You know, I'm sorry. You know someone a month or six weeks and these things happen."

Despite things falling apart just months after their TV wedding, both Noles and Swarts said they fully believe that the couple did fall in love.

"I think they got caught up in the moment. We watched them fall in love. They bonded that first night, on that date. It was real," Noles said, with Swarts adding, "It was so obvious after their initial meeting and then their first one-on-one. You could just feel it."

RELATED CONTENT: