Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Taking a 'Social Media Break'

Gwyneth Paltrow continues to put her mental health first.
The 50-year-old Oscar winner announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she will be stepping away from social media for the time being..
"Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer 💕," Paltrow captioned a pic of herself sitting under the moon and a tree.
Paltrow has always been cautious of social media when it comes to her kids. She previously revealed why she wouldn't allow her children — daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17 — on the platforms.
"I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that," the actress said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast in July 2020, when her children were 16 and 14. "I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible."
"You know, now it's different, 'cause kids are like, 'Can I have a YouTube channel?' and I'm like, 'No, you can't. Absolutely not,'" Paltrow said, adding that Apple and Moses "understand" her rules.
"As a parent you think, all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is," she added.
Paltrow's social media break comes less than two months after Drew Barrymore announced she would be pausing her social media activity over the summer to search for "adventures."
Barrymore paired her announcement with a carousel of images that were mostly memes, but included one photo of herself as a child, seated in an oversized chair. The Drew Barrymore Show is currently on break, and will return for season 4 in the fall.
In her post, Barrymore added that she used to take social media breaks all the time, and "it's so healthy for the soul."
"Last carousel for the summer," Barrymore wrote.
