Joey Fatone is in self-editing mode, doing a little work here and there. And the 46-year-old *NSYNC singer says he's not ashamed to admit it.

Fatone candidly opened up to People about undergoing a procedure to remove fat from his chin and stomach, as well as getting hair plugs. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star tells the outlet that he's not trying to drastically change his look or in search for the fountain of youth. He's just doing, as he says, "a little bit" of editing because, at the end of the day, "who cares?"

"It's crazy how many guys get work done," he told People. "They don't broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there's nothing to be embarrassed about! I'm never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?"

Fatone said "things were a little thinner up there" just two years ago. Then there's his hair.

"I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it," he said. "Every time I was on TV I was spraying my hair and it was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plus to fill it in."

The goal's not to change who he is, he says.

"I'm just trying to just edit it a little bit!" added the father of two.

The self-edit mode update comes a month after *NSYNC released "Better Place," their first single in 20 years, and Fatone admitted to ET that there may be more to come from the group, comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick.

"As you get older in life you start to realize certain things of what's important, or what you may miss, or feelings that you've had before that you may never have again until later on in life... I think that's what we felt like in the studio," Fatone told ET of recording "Better Things." "I think all of us felt like this is the right time to do it... After that, who knows? It was one of those things like, let's see what happens."

