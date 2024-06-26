Kelly Bensimon is a bride-to-be no more. The Real Housewives of New York City alum called off her engagement to Scott Litner on Tuesday, and she shared with ET how she came to this decision.

"He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith," Kelly tells ET. "But I've worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue."

A representative for Kelly also tells ET that the 56-year-old former reality star is disappointed by this turn of events, as she was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott. However, it became clear to her on Tuesday afternoon that this wasn't going to work out.

Scott, who is a wealth management advisor, allegedly refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, which caused Bensimon to rethink their relationship mere days before the wedding.

"It was a rough day for me" Kelly tells ET exclusively, "but I could never start a life together under those circumstances. I wish him well."

Scott Litner and Kelly Bensimon - Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Prior to her relationship with Scott, Kelly was married to Gilles Bensimon from 1997 until 2007. The exes share two daughters: Teddy, 24, and Sea, 26.

Kelly got engaged to Scott last year over Fourth of July weekend. They'd dated for one year before agreeing to tie the knot.

"Scott is my missing piece," she told ET in an exclusive statement at the time. "It's so nice to be with someone that my friends and family all adore."

Kelly was a main cast member on seasons 2 through 4 of RHONY, and popped back up on the show as a guest in seasons 6 and 7. She later rejoined the franchise for season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired in December 2023 and January 2024.

