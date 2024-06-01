ET has confirmed that Bravo has canceled the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 reunion.

A source told ET that the cast was notified about the network's decision on Tuesday, with a separate source with knowledge of the situation confirming to ET that the franchise will not have a traditional reunion this season. The source added, "A reunion is meant to have resolution and it's clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting."

What's more, the source says Bravo "is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season" and that "nothing official about the future of the show has been decided." ET has reached out to Bravo, and the network had no comment.

The website All About the Truth, which is dedicated to covering all things Housewives, first broke the news.

The reunion cancellation comes as season 14 is currently unfolding. It was just last month when Bravo shared the season 14 trailer, which teased yet another explosive table fight. The scene opened with Dolores Catania sitting alone at a table amidst the aftermath of shattered glass strewn across the floor at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey. A sense of unease hangs in the air as a producer probes, "How did it ever come to this?" While the specifics of the restaurant altercation remain shrouded in mystery, it's clear that tensions are running high among the Housewives.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast poses for their season 14 poster. - Bravo Media

Melissa Gorga's tagline for season 14 all about sums up her relationship, or lack thereof, with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice. The two cut ties for good after taping the season 13 reunion, going no contact while filming season 14. Viewers will see the two attend the same events, but according to Gorga, they didn't interact once -- and Gorga doesn't see that ever changing.

ET's Brice Sander spoke to Gorga ahead of the season 14 premiere, and shared she and Giudice have reached the point of no return.

"Unfortunately," she remarked to ET over video chat. "I finally accepted that. I fought for so many years for other people. I, honestly -- more than even myself -- I fought for the family and for my husband and my kids, and I realized that it's not worth fighting for, and I'm actually not doing them any favors."

As for Giudice, she recently told ET she can't wait for fans to get a look at the finale, adding that, at last, she'll come away "victorious" after years of feeling under attack.

"I'm so over it," she says. "August is gonna be two years that [Louie Ruelas] and I are married. It's like, I know they're obsessed with me. It's OK. I get it, you know, you're obsessed with the queen."

As for the future of RHONJ, Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen previously told ET the way Bravo shot this season of New Jersey was "probably not" sustainable, a sentiment to which Gorga agrees.

"Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me," she answered when asked what might happen in season 15. "I don't make demands. I come to work. I have a very strong relationship with the show ... so, I feel like whoever they decide to cast -- or not cast -- I'm fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids, and I'll deal with it when I have to deal with it."

"I'm confident enough to say, whoever you have in the room, I'm good with that," she says. "Why should I stress over things I can't control?"

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT son Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

