'RHONJ' Season 14 Teases Another Explosive Table Fight: Watch 

In an explosive sneak peek into the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans are promised a whirlwind of drama and shifting alliances that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

The cold open, set at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, New Jersey, sets the stage for what appears to be a season filled with explosive confrontations and unexpected twists.

The scene opens with Dolores Catania seated alone at a table amidst the aftermath of shattered glass strewn across the floor. A sense of unease hangs in the air as a producer probes, "How did it ever come to this?" While the specifics of the restaurant altercation remain shrouded in mystery, it's clear that tensions are running high among the Housewives.

Jennifer Aydin, a staunch supporter of Teresa Giudice, voices her loyalty but hints at feeling overlooked in return. As questions swirl about her burgeoning friendship with Melissa Gorga, Aydin is caught in the crossfire of conflicting loyalties.

Meanwhile, Gorga confronts newcomer Jenn Fessler, questioning the authenticity of her actions. With Fessler vying for a more prominent role on the show, her interactions spark speculation about potential power shifts within the group dynamic.

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast poses for their season 14 poster. - Bravo Media

Catania's typically composed demeanor is shattered as she unleashes a fiery tirade, hurling accusations at Margaret Josephs in a shocking outburst.

The tension reaches a boiling point as the scene transitions back to the restaurant, where chaos erupts with each woman hurling insults and accusations amidst the cacophony of breaking glass.

"It's hard not to burn bridges when you're on fire."

Danielle Cabral and Melissa Gorga film The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 - Bravo

Gorga's tagline for the new season of RHONJ pretty much says it all when it comes to her relationship, or lack thereof, with sister-in-law Giudice. The two cut ties for good after taping the season 13 reunion, going no contact while filming season 14. Viewers will see the two attend the same events, but according to Gorga, they didn't interact once -- and Gorga doesn't see that ever changing.

"Unfortunately," she told ET over video chat. "I finally accepted that. I fought for so many years for other people. I, honestly -- more than even myself -- I fought for the family and for my husband and my kids, and I realized that it's not worth fighting for, and I'm actually not doing them any favors."

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas - Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT starting May 5 on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: