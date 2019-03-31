According to Winston Duke, the folks at Marvel Studios have somehow managed to outdo themselves with Avengers: Endgame.



ET’s Courtney Tezeno and Jason Carter chatted with the 32-year-old actor at the 50th NAACP Awards on Friday, where he teased details on the highly anticipated followup to Avengers: Infinity War.



"Honestly, what I can tell you is that it's bigger than Infinity War ... It's going to be a lot of fun, going to be crazy, and they have a way of still topping themselves when you feel like they might have jumped the shark," he shared. "They still have a way of making it new."



The 32-year-old actor also discussed (spoiler alert!) fans’ reactions to numerous superheroes dying in Infinity War, including Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), fellow Wakandan to his character M’Baku.

"I went through the same thing, too," he revealed. "I just went back to the comic books, because I didn't know anyone was going to die. They shot things separate. Even some of the people who died didn't know they were going to die. So, I just went back to the comic books."

Endgame, which arrives on April 26, finds the super team attempting to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin), while also trying to bring a number of their fallen friends back from the dead.



While on hand, Duke also shared his thoughts on the rampant theories that have been floating around regarding his new run-away hit horror film Us, directed by Jordan Peele.



"This is a continuation of Get Out, that's a pretty wild one," he stated. "It's not really the same world. What's a crazy one? That the son in the movie is just like the mother in some way, something like that. Or that I'm Jordan Peele."

In the film, he plays Gabe, a father who takes his wife (Lupita Nyong’o), daughter (Shahadi Wright Joseph) and son (Jason Wilson) on vacation to Santa Cruz, California. While there, they are terrorized by a family that looks just like them.

Duke discussed being an actor during such a pivotal time in film history, especially for African American storytellers.



"I'm soaking it in, but I'm keeping it grounded," he said at the awards show. "What I love about Black Panther and Us and Get Out and all these other wonderful movies like Moonlight is they're having conversations with culture. They're having conversations with us, and they're really talking about nuances in blackness. And it's exciting to be a part of cinema at this time."

During the show, Black Panther won eight awards including Best Motion Picture.

GET MORE MOVIE NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Rock Boldly Jokes About Jussie Smollett at 2019 NAACP Image Awards

Nicole Richie Reveals Her Eerie Connection to Jordan Peele's 'Us'

Jordan Peele Shares the Craziest 'Us' Fan Theory He's Heard Yet (Exclusive)

Related Gallery