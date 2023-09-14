Streaming

'Yellowstone' Is Coming to CBS This Fall: Here's How to Watch Every Episode on Television or Stream Live

How to Watch 'Yellowstone' From the Beginning
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:16 PM PDT, September 14, 2023

Go back to where it all started with the Dutton Family.

Saddle up, Yellowstone fans, because the beloved show is coming back to television.

Yellowstone will make its broadcast debut on Sunday, September 17 on CBS, starting from season 1, episode 1. The majority of shows that were slated to premiere this fall have halted production due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. CBS has rearranged fall plans by adding the hit show to its fall line-up. 

Keeping up with Yellowstone has always been a bit tricky — the Paramount Network series, unlike prequels 1883 and 1923, is not available on Paramount+. If you missed the Montana action the first go-around or want to relive the moments, now is your chance to see each episode anew and begin your Yellowstone experience with CBS. If you prefer to stream the show live, that's possible too, thanks to Hulu + Live TV. 

Get access to CBS to watch Yellowstone, plus NBC, the CW, Disney+, ESPN+, live sports and awards shows and so much more with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

$70/month $50/month

For 3 months

Watch Now

Yellowstone follows the Duttons, a family of landowners who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The show was created by Taylor Sheridan, who has also written gritty and authentic series like The Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone and Special Ops: Lioness with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña. The drama-packed series Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner​​Kelly ReillyCole Hauser and more. The success of the Yellowstone has led to just as stellar prequels like 1883 and 1923, plus fans are also getting a few more spin-offs

How to watch Yellowstone on CBS:

The pilot episode of Yellowstone will air on CBS on Sunday, September 17. The series will continue airing on the Sunday evenings that correspond with NFL football single-headers. Get in on the football and Yellowstone action with Hulu + Live TV.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

The best part about signing up for Hulu + Live TV to get your Yellowstone fix is that right now until October 11, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. That's 29% off the usual price and you'll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included for even more streaming options.

ET, CBS and Paramount Network are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

