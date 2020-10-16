You Should Be Buying All of Your Underwear on Prime Day (Still Available)
Amazon Prime Day is over; however, the sales are still in effect and is a gift that keeps on giving. The biggest shopping days of the year is jam-packed with deep discounts across nearly every category, and we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on underwear. Prime Day 2020 was filled with fantastic markdowns on underwear from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
ET Style scoured through the Amazon Prime members to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too.
Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more of your for Prime Day 2020 favorite fashion picks!
Shop all Amazon Prime Day Underwear Deals.
These Hanes Sports-Inspired Boxer Briefs keep you cool while being activewear.
A cotton bikini panty is a must have for every woman. These Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini's provide maximum comfort.
Wear this Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Panty for maximum comfort and style.
These brief panties from Hanes are made with moisture-wicking, cool comfort fabric.
Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.
Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable.
Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani.
Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit.
These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. These Maidenform Lace Boy Shorts comes in over 30 colors.
A seamless fit from Warner's that does away with panty lines.
A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina.
