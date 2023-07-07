YouTube star Shane Dawson and his husband, Ryland Adams, are soon going to be parents to twin boys.

The couple announced the happy news Thursday on their YouTube channel, telling their nearly 500,000 subscribers that they first found out on April 22 that their surrogate was pregnant.

Shane said the couple had been in contact with their surrogate every day, who told them that she was getting very tired, nauseous and hungry -- all signs that she's possibly pregnant.

Shane and Ryland, who tied the knot earlier this year in January, said they want to document the journey so their kids can look back and watch it.

For the last few years now, Shane and Ryland have been open about wanting to be parents. Now they're one step closer. What's more, the couple shared that they even traveled to Spokane, Washington, where they attended their surrogate's six-week scan.

It was also at that doctor's appointment when they found out that their surrogate was pregnant with twins, who are due Jan. 4, which is one day after the couple celebrates their one-year wedding anniversary.

When Ryland brought up that maybe they should have waited to mention the pregnancy, Shane interjected, saying they're not "a typical pregnancy."

"We're not a typical pregnancy. Normally people wouldn't say they're pregnant for, I think, three months into their pregnancy. It's already out there, that the embryo transfer ... it happened," he said.

Shane and Ryland, who also documented going to Target to look at baby clothes before the doctor's appointment, got engaged in 2019 and they tied the knot in January in Colorado.

