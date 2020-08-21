Zappos Sale: Earn Points with Annual Zappos VIP Sale

Need a little retail therapy? Shop for new pairs of shoes at Zappos and earn rewards points with the Zappos VIP sale.

During the Zappos VIP Sale, VIP customers will earn 10x points on their purchase. If you are a Zappos VIP and have also linked your Amazon Prime account to Zappos, earn 11x points. The Zappos VIP loyalty program is free to sign up and open to everyone.

The online shoe retailer -- which also sells clothing and accessories -- has slashed prices on tens of thousands of items across all categories, including slippers, loungewear, sneakers, sandals and other popular styles.

While prices are dropping, Zappos is still offering free shipping and returns, something the company is known (and loved) for. You can return qualifying items for a full refund within 365 days of purchase, and Zappos offers 24/7 customer service. Basically, shopping at Zappos is the ideal customer experience if you are looking for a great deal and free returns. (FWIW, the online shoe store is also doing what they can over on social media -- whether it's related to shoes or not -- to make customers happy.)

Ahead, shop ET Style's happiness-boosting picks from the Zappos sale.

Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On Converse Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On Converse A comfy classic style with rave reviews. REGULARLY $54.95 $49.95 at Zappos

Carey Mule Madewell Zappos Carey Mule Madewell Score these Madewell mules via Zappos for big savings and style that transitions from day to night. REGULARLY $148 $125.80 at Zappos

Larissa Platform Sandal ABLE Zappos Larissa Platform Sandal ABLE These platforms with breathable leather are easy to pair with dresses or jeans. REGULARLY $138 $124.20 at Zappos

Gel-Venture 7 Asics Zappos Gel-Venture 7 Asics On the hunt for new running shoes? These Asics are lightweight, breathable and flexible, plus they were made with trail runners in mind. REGULARLY $70 $64.95 at Zappos

Karen Combat Frye Zappos Karen Combat Frye Leather combat boots are a must for any wardrobe. This chocolate-hued Frye pair feels lighter than most due to the unlined shaft. REGULARLY $328 $262.99 at Zappos

