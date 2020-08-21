Shopping

Zappos Sale: Earn Points with Annual Zappos VIP Sale

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
zappos sale
Courtesy of Zappos

Need a little retail therapy? Shop for new pairs of shoes at Zappos and earn rewards points with the Zappos VIP sale.

During the Zappos VIP Sale, VIP customers will earn 10x points on their purchase. If you are a Zappos VIP and have also linked your Amazon Prime account to Zappos, earn 11x points. The Zappos VIP loyalty program is free to sign up and open to everyone.

The online shoe retailer -- which also sells clothing and accessories -- has slashed prices on tens of thousands of items across all categories, including slippers, loungewear, sneakerssandals and other popular styles.

While prices are dropping, Zappos is still offering free shipping and returns, something the company is known (and loved) for. You can return qualifying items for a full refund within 365 days of purchase, and Zappos offers 24/7 customer service. Basically, shopping at Zappos is the ideal customer experience if you are looking for a great deal and free returns. (FWIW, the online shoe store is also doing what they can over on social media -- whether it's related to shoes or not -- to make customers happy.) 

Ahead, shop ET Style's happiness-boosting picks from the Zappos sale.

Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On
Converse
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On
Converse

A comfy classic style with rave reviews. 

REGULARLY $54.95

Carey Mule
Madewell
Madewell Carey Mule
Zappos
Carey Mule
Madewell

Score these Madewell mules via Zappos for big savings and style that transitions from day to night.

REGULARLY $148

Larissa Platform Sandal
ABLE
Able Larissa Platform Sandal
Zappos
Larissa Platform Sandal
ABLE

These platforms with breathable leather are easy to pair with dresses or jeans.

REGULARLY $138

Gel-Venture 7
Asics
ASICS GEL-Venture® 7
Zappos
Gel-Venture 7
Asics

On the hunt for new running shoes? These Asics are lightweight, breathable and flexible, plus they were made with trail runners in mind.

REGULARLY $70

Karen Combat
Frye
Frye Karen Combat
Zappos
Karen Combat
Frye

Leather combat boots are a must for any wardrobe. This chocolate-hued Frye pair feels lighter than most due to the unlined shaft.

REGULARLY $328

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Women's Walking Shoes Right Now -- Shop New Balance, Allbirds, Nike and More

Cute Spring Shoes for Every Outfit

6 Best Running Shoes Perfect for Every Type of Runner

Meghan Markle's $100 Flats Will Be Your Go-To Everyday Shoes