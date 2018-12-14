Zendaya's Voluminous Feathered Dress Is Anything But 'Cocktail Casual'

Zendaya slays the red carpet!

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress crushed it in a stunning marigold-and-pink feathered frock, which boasted a voluminous silhouette only the fashion darling could pull off. The Marc Jacobs number was paired with light pink Christian Louboutin pumps, a muted orange circular bag and Âme baubles. She attended the brand's launch event in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old beauty is known for her flawless, glowing complexion, which looked radiant with minimal base, full brows, metallic lids, negative space-lined eyes and pale pink glossy lips.

Zendaya poked fun at her statement-making ensemble with a striking pic of herself posing in the dress with the caption, "The invitation said cocktail casual." The jaw-dropping piece is anything but! And we love Zendaya for always turning out the coolest, daring looks.

Another star that didn't hold back on the red carpet glamour? Jennifer Lopez, of course. The Second Act star also rocked all the volume in a bright pink tulle dress with dramatic train by Giambattista Valli at the film's New York City premiere the day before.

