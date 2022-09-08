Today, September 8, marks the official beginning of football season and we can't wait for what is arguably the best part of game days: tailgate parties. It's the perfect excuse to gorge yourself on as many hotdogs as you can stomach, break out your favorite teams' hats and jerseys, and spend time bonding with loved ones over a cold beer or two. However, no proper tailgate party can come together without a few game day essentials.

In order to help you prep for your next tailgate party, we've rounded up everything you need to be your game day's MVP—all available on Amazon with fast, free shipping. Looking to be your party's grill master? We found the top-rated grill kits and portable grills for whipping up burgers, dogs, and other fan favorites. Want to up your refreshments game from basic brews and booze? Create batch cocktails and even mulled wine in the colder months with insulated drink dispensers and coolers. And if you're looking to sit back and relax, we've found the lawn chair that every tailgater needs.

No matter what team you're rooting for—or if you're just in it for the beers and burgers—here are ten game-day essentials for all your tailgating needs, available at Amazon.

Coleman Camping Chair Amazon Coleman Camping Chair This camping chair has a built-in 4 can cooler so once you're done with one drink, the other one is ready to go. $35 Buy Now

Joftix Camping Table Amazon Joftix Camping Table The aluminum mesh desktop of this table keeps messes to a minimum while providing a sturdy surface for grilling and serving food. $80 $70 Buy Now

