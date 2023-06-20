Shopping

10 Best Linen Shirts for Men to Keep Cool All Summer: Alex Mill, J.Crew, Abercrombie and More

By Lauren Gruber
Summer is finally here, which means so are sky-high temperatures and stifling humidity. Getting dressed for 90-degree days brings a unique challenge, but it's no reason to resort to wearing threadbare tank tops until September.

Nothing ruins a good outfit quite like unsightly sweat stains, so investing in quality materials such as linen is key to looking and feeling good all summer long. From vacation-ready button downs to polo shirts for the office, we've rounded up the best linen shirts for men. You can mix these practical pieces with shorts and sandals after a swim or denim on a balmy evening.

Naturally lightweight and cooling, linen is one of our favorite fabrics for summer thanks to its ability to bring a breeziness to your outfits. Made from flaxseed fibers, the naturally-derived fabric offers superior breathability by allowing for better air circulation than synthetic fabrics such as polyester. Compared to fellow natural fabric cotton, linen is stiffer and more durable — making it essential for surviving summer.

Below, check out the best and most breathable linen shirts for men to help you keep your cool. 

Alex Mill Camp Shirt in Linen
Alex Mill Camp Shirt in Linen
Alex Mill
Alex Mill Camp Shirt in Linen

Super breathable and just the right amount of luxurious, Alex Mill's relaxed shirt is the ideal summer top.

$135
Coofandy Cotton Linen Button Down
Coofandy Cotton Linen Button Down
Amazon
Coofandy Cotton Linen Button Down

Amazon's #1 best-selling linen shirt comes in 44 different colors and patterns to match your style.

$23
Abercrombie Linen Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie Linen Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie
Abercrombie Linen Button-Up Shirt

Shoppers love this versatile linen shirt from Abercrombie for summer weddings as it is fitted yet breathable.

$80
J.Crew Printed Short-Sleeve Slim Linen-Cotton Shirt
J. Crew Printed Short-Sleeve Slim Linen-Cotton Shirt
J. Crew
J.Crew Printed Short-Sleeve Slim Linen-Cotton Shirt

"This shirt is just right for our muggy summers down south," praised one five-star reviewer. "It’s nice and soft after the first wash and it’s just the right length for wearing untucked."

$90$30
Untuckit Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Vin Santo Shirt
Untuckit Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Vin Santo Shirt
Untuckit
Untuckit Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Vin Santo Shirt

Untuckit's linen shirt is designed to be just the right length to wear untucked for an easy look — plus, this shirt features wrinkle-resistant fabric.

$99
Gap Linen-Cotton Cabana Shirt
Linen-Cotton Cabana Shirt
Gap
Gap Linen-Cotton Cabana Shirt

The two patch pockets at the waist of this shirt make it a summer vacation must-have.

$50$24
Old Navy Regular-Fit Everyday Non-Stretch Linen-Blend Shirt for Men
Old Navy Regular-Fit Everyday Non-Stretch Linen-Blend Shirt for Men
Old Navy
Old Navy Regular-Fit Everyday Non-Stretch Linen-Blend Shirt for Men

This affordable button-up is available in so many summer colors, including this striped sea green.

$39$31
Everlane The Linen Standard Fit Shirt
Everlane The Linen Standard Fit Shirt
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Standard Fit Shirt

Go from the office to dinner and drinks in this linen button-up shirt.

$88
COS Regular-Fit Linen Polo Shirt
COS Regular-Fit Linen Polo Shirt
COS
COS Regular-Fit Linen Polo Shirt

Everyone needs a good polo shirt for summer, and this 100% linen option is extra breathable.

$69$41-$35
Abercrombie Camp Collar Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch Camp Collar Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie Camp Collar Linen-Blend Shirt

This soft linen-blend short sleeve button-up shirt will keep you comfortable on hot summer days. 

$60

For more men's summer wardrobe staples, shop the best swim trunks, running shorts, and ultimate fashion finds from AllSaints.

