10 Best Swimsuits for Men to Shop From Vuori, J.Crew, Patagonia and More
Warm, summer temperatures have officially arrived. And regardless of what your summer plans may look like, they'll hopefully involve some sort of water adventures — which means you'll also need a great pair of swim trunks to accompany you on any refreshing excursion.
Whether you're lounging poolside, looking for a lakeside retreat or plotting your next beach escape, a good swimsuit can really make all the difference between a good summer adventure and a truly great one. To help you in your search for the perfect pair of swim trunks to support you through all of your summer antics, the ET team has scoured the internet far and wide — and rounded up a few of our favorite swimwear finds for men to shop this season.
Whether you're a swim trunks or board shorts guy, you'll be able to sport the perfect swimsuit for you this summer, with styles from trending brands like Vuori, Patagonia, O'Neill, J.Crew, Macy's and Amazon, among so many others.
Below, browse ET's picks for the 14 best swimsuits for men in 2022. Be sure to also shop Amazon's best deals on men's fashion, and check out Lululemon's trendiest Father's Day gifts.
Get your summer sport on in style with these charcoal, camo-printed swim trunks.
Kick your summer off on a bold note with these bright orange baggy shorts from Patagonia.
Crafted with an eco-friendly regenerated nylon, these swim shorts are as stylish as they are sustainable.
With a staple curved hem, these super short swim trunks perfectly pay homage to the swimwear styles of the '80s.
Who knew that swim trunks could be so polished? You can seamlessly sport these structured Hurley shorts from the office to the pool and beyond this summer.
This J.Crew style is available in over 30 different colors.
Keep it trippy and cool this summer in these bubblegum pink swim trousers from PacSun.
These tropical swim shorts feature a 4-way comfort stretch design for added breathability.
Get your island drift vibes on with the help of these best-selling swim trunks from Fair Harbor.
These delicate swim shorts are equal parts beautiful and practical — crafted with an elasticized waist and ultra fine four-way stretch mesh lining.
