11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Spring

Although winter feels like it will never leave, spring break isn’t too far away, which means swimsuit season and days by the pool are nearly upon us, and there's no better time to scoop up essential SPF skincare.

Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year -- rain or shine -- and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to a glow-inducing dry oil. Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones -- in other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations.

While you stock up on your favorite Supergoop! skincare with SPF and sunscreen, be sure to share your tried-and-true or new discoveries from the brand with loved ones for Galentine's Day and beyond. Shop ET's top picks from Supergoop! below.

Looking for some gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. $38 Buy Now

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a fan favorite for its untraceable, weightless wear. Great for all skin types and skin tones. $34 Buy Now

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 You'll never "forget" to put on sunscreen again with this easy and practical sunscreen-and-moisturizer hybrid. Ideal for dry and combination skin types, the Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 hydrates and protects against UVA and UVB rays. $38 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

SkinStore Winter Sale: Up to 50% Off First Aid Beauty & More

15 Valentine's Day Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

Kiehl's Lunar New Year Sale: Take 25% Off Eye Creams and Anti-Aging Sk

Billie Eilish's Perfume is Finally Back in Stock, Arrives at Ulta