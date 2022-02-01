11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Spring
Although winter feels like it will never leave, spring break isn’t too far away, which means swimsuit season and days by the pool are nearly upon us, and there's no better time to scoop up essential SPF skincare.
Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year -- rain or shine -- and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to a glow-inducing dry oil. Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones -- in other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations.
While you stock up on your favorite Supergoop! skincare with SPF and sunscreen, be sure to share your tried-and-true or new discoveries from the brand with loved ones for Galentine's Day and beyond. Shop ET's top picks from Supergoop! below.
Looking for some gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.
