11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Spring

By ETonline Staff
Although winter feels like it will never leave, spring break isn’t too far away, which means swimsuit season and days by the pool are nearly upon us, and there's no better time to scoop up essential SPF skincare. 

Supergoop! prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year -- rain or shine -- and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky SPF products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to a glow-inducing dry oil. Supergoop! has become a favorite among beauty fans, influencers and celebs for their sunscreen products that don't feel like a chore to apply. Their sunscreens are also great for all ages, skin types and skin tones -- in other words, you won't find a white cast left with their SPF formulations.

While you stock up on your favorite Supergoop! skincare with SPF and sunscreen, be sure to share your tried-and-true or new discoveries from the brand with loved ones for Galentine's Day and beyond. Shop ET's top picks from Supergoop! below. 

Looking for some gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. 
$38
Glow Oil SPF 50
Glow Oil SPF 50
Although oil is in the product's name, Supergoop's Glow Oil doesn't make you greasy. You get all the positive SPF protection while feeling effortlessly glowy. 
$15
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Arguably one of the most popular sunscreens, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a fan favorite for its untraceable, weightless wear. Great for all skin types and skin tones. 
$34
Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Serum
This vitamin C serum and sunscreen hybrid protects the skin from sun damage, while helping to brighten. 
$46
Glowscreen SPF 40
Glowscreen SPF 40
Can't get enough glow? Glowscreen SPF 40 boosts hyration, provides sun protection and gives the skin a pretty pearlescent finish. 
$36
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50
On lazy days, grab this CC cream. It instantly evens out the skin's appearance and provides broad spectrum protection. Available in 15 shades. 
$39
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40
You'll never "forget" to put on sunscreen again with this easy and practical sunscreen-and-moisturizer hybrid. Ideal for dry and combination skin types, the Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 hydrates and protects against UVA and UVB rays. 
$38
PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
Stock up on the original Supergoop! broad spectrum SPF 50 sun lotion for the face and body. This sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant for 80 minutes. 
$32
PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
An easy-to-use spray version of the OG Supergoop! sunscreen. 
$21
Glow Stick SPF 50
Glow Stick SPF 50
We love this portable, on-the-go dry oil sunscreen stick. The twist-up packaging is mess-free! 
$25
Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
A daytime eye cream that illuminates the under eye area, while protecting the delicate skin from the results of sun damage like lines and hyperpigmentation. 
$36

