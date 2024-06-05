In honor of Father's Day, which is next weekend, Amazon is offering impressive discounts on a number of premium watches for men. When it comes to choosing a great gift for Dad, you can’t go wrong with something that’s actually useful like a classic timepiece. From Citizen and Fossil to Bulova, Timex and Apple Watches, some of the biggest and best brands in watchmaking are majorly marked down right now, so you’ll surely find something he will love.

Wrist watches are more than just a practical means to tell the time — they can add a touch of personalized style to any outfit. No matter if you're looking for a glitzy gold timepiece or a sporty smartwatch, the best watches on Amazon include something for every occasion and budget that are all built with quality craftsmanship.

Whether he appreciates the finer things in life, is a fitness enthusiast, or loves cutting-edge technology, you won't want to miss out on these perfect Father's Day gifts. The clock is ticking on these markdowns though. Below, shop the best men's watch deals from Amazon's Father's Day sale that will boost Dad's style game and put a smile on his face.

Best Amazon Father's Day Deals on Men's Watches

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Amazon Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping. $375 $163 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Aluminum Case Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Aluminum Case For the modern man who does it all, the S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. $429 $329 Shop Now

Google Pixel Watch 2 Amazon Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch 2 has the best of Fitbit and Google. It comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management, with 100% recycled light aluminum housing making it comfortable to wear. $350 $290 Shop Now

Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch Bulova Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch This updated classic automatic watch offers all of the detail and fine quality you would expect in a luxury watch, at an accessible price. The silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet is paired with a rich blue dial to make a beautifully detailed, quality timepiece. $350 $262 Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

