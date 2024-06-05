Shop Amazon's best Father's Day deals on watches to gift Dad this year.
In honor of Father's Day, which is next weekend, Amazon is offering impressive discounts on a number of premium watches for men. When it comes to choosing a great gift for Dad, you can’t go wrong with something that’s actually useful like a classic timepiece. From Citizen and Fossil to Bulova, Timex and Apple Watches, some of the biggest and best brands in watchmaking are majorly marked down right now, so you’ll surely find something he will love.
Wrist watches are more than just a practical means to tell the time — they can add a touch of personalized style to any outfit. No matter if you're looking for a glitzy gold timepiece or a sporty smartwatch, the best watches on Amazon include something for every occasion and budget that are all built with quality craftsmanship.
Whether he appreciates the finer things in life, is a fitness enthusiast, or loves cutting-edge technology, you won't want to miss out on these perfect Father's Day gifts. The clock is ticking on these markdowns though. Below, shop the best men's watch deals from Amazon's Father's Day sale that will boost Dad's style game and put a smile on his face.
Best Amazon Father's Day Deals on Men's Watches
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.
Apple Watch Series 9 with Midnight Aluminum Case
For the modern man who does it all, the S9 chip enables a super bright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play.
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Save 30% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.
Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'
You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.
Fossil Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.
Google Pixel Watch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2 has the best of Fitbit and Google. It comes with three new advanced sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management, with 100% recycled light aluminum housing making it comfortable to wear.
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece.
Bulova Men's Classic Surveyor Watch
This updated classic automatic watch offers all of the detail and fine quality you would expect in a luxury watch, at an accessible price. The silver-tone stainless steel case and bracelet is paired with a rich blue dial to make a beautifully detailed, quality timepiece.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Smartwatch
For those with a Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the right option. It includes advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and manually tracks more than 90 exercises.
Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.
