12 Kate Spade Surprise Deals to Shop for Mother’s Day Gifts Up to 70% Off
Kate Spade sales really are the gifts that keep on giving. And during the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, shoppers can take up to 85% off best-selling handbags and new spring accessories — including wallets, totes, jewelry, keychains and clothing, shoes and so much more.
Act fast to secure this limited time deal: With no promo code needed, get up to 60% off sitewide plus an extra 20% off select styles until April 30.
The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions. To welcome the spring season, Kate Spade Surprise is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals such as tote bags, handbags, travel bags, wristlets and plenty of matching bag-and-wallet duos. Plus, every order ships free with no purchase minimum.
Ahead, shop our favorite picks for the best handbag deals at the Kate Spade Surprise Sale. You'll be sure to find handbags, wallets and accessories that you'll love sporting all spring long.
A great gift for moms! Big enough to carry those random day-to-day necessities, but also stylish and roomy enough to double as your work tote, this beloved fashion staple has Mom covered for every scenario.
This simple 90s-inspired shoulder bag goes with virtually every outfit.
A classic compact wallet that is big enough to carry your essentials.
An elegant, versatile crossbody bag with chain strap.
The perfect bangle that can be worn with any outfit this spring and summer. It also makes a thoughtful gift.
This chic chain-strap bag is one you can carry day and night.
Carry your essentials without the bulk of carrying a huge bag. This Carson Crossbody bag is just what you need while running errands and on the go.
This Kate Spade puffy crossbody holds all your essentials for everyday use, and the Green Bean color is a fabulous spring color.
What's spring without a bit of gingham? Take this Kate Spade tote to your spring vacation for a bag that can carry what you need during a long day out.
Complete your afternoon tea outfit with these adorable Teacup stud earrings. They make a wonderful gift too for the tea lover in your life.
The quirky chic Ladybug 3D crossbody will bring a smile to your face every time you wear it.
Spring will be a whole lot sweeter with this adorable heart-shaped crossbody — also available in light rosebud.
