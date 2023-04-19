Mother's Day is right around the corner. And perhaps the sweetest way to show your mother or the mother-figure in your life some love on this special holiday, is with a beautiful piece of statement jewelry.

Kendra Scott is one of the premier jewelry brands among celebs and fashionistas alike — and for good reason. From designer earrings and delicate pendant necklaces to beaded bracelets, gemstone rings and a number of other customizable accessories, the luxury jewelry label has garnered a reputation for its stylish and thoughtfully designed pieces — with a famous fan-base that includes stars like Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Brooklyn Decker, Sofia Vergara and Hilary Duff, among others.

To help you in your search for the prettiest Kendra Scott piece to gift this Mother's Day, the ET team has hand-picked a few of our favorite finds from the jewelry label — with standout items like a "Mom" Pendant Necklace, Everlyne Friendship Bracelet and even a regal, Dira Stone Gold Double Band ring.

Ahead, shop our picks for the 14 cutest Kendra Scott jewelry pieces to gift this Mother's Day. Plus, check out 20 thoughtful gifts for new moms, and browse through our picks for the chicest diaper bags that don't look like diaper bags.

Mama Script Bracelet Kendra Scott Mama Script Bracelet A sentimental gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down -- and easily adjusted thanks to the lobster clasp. $60 Shop Now

