With the excitement of the holidays waning as we enter January, the winter doesn't hold the same charm it did before. Being stuck indoors due to low temperatures and having less sunshine creates a perfect storm for the winter blues. Seasonal depression is real and it can feel especially intense with the additional stressors of life during this chilly stretch of time.

It's helpful to reflect on the past year and look at how we want to improve things in the future as we enter 2023, and that means not only working on your physical health, but also your mental health. Prioritizing yourself with adequate self-care to maintain calmness and positivity as you kick off the New Year is so important. And by focusing on the positive and your well-being, you can help combat the effects of the winter blues.

To help, we've gathered our top picks of products that'll put you in a better headspace. From getting in enough exercise to having adequate sleep each night, we've found products that will keep you feeling relaxed and happy even on the darkest of days, or anytime you're down throughout winter.

Some of our good-feeling items include light therapy with the HappyLight, a cozy weighted blanket to help you relax, fresh flower deliveries to bring nature indoors, at-home workouts to release endorphins, supplements to help you feel your best and an essential oil diffuser to bring a calm atmosphere to your space. Below, shop our favorite mood-enhancing products from around the web.

Verilux HappyLight Full-Size Amazon Verilux HappyLight Full-Size Just like the name suggests, the HappyLight by Verilux was made to help brighten your mood. The therapy lamp mimics natural sunlight by providing full-spectrum light to help boost your energy and aid in sleep and focus. With a 10,000 lux light intensity, HappyLight lamps should help stimulate your body's production of serotonin for the day and regulate melatonin at night. $80 $60 Shop Now

P.volve P.volve P.volve Exercise is crucial for a healthy lifestyle and maintaining a positive mood. P.volve is a great full-body workout program you can do right at home. P.volve offers resistance-based, high-intensity, low-impact workouts that strengthen and sculpt while keeping the energy up. Start your free trial for 14 days. After that, it's only $7.99 per month. $8/MONTH Sign Up

Homesick Evening Unwind Candle Homesick Homesick Evening Unwind Candle Lighting a scented candle adds warmth to any space and choosing a relaxing aroma enhances tranquility. Try this candle from Homesick that's specifically designed to help you unwind after a long day. Let the cool yet cozy scent permeate throughout the room whenever you need a pick-me-up. $38 $26 Shop Now

Casper Weighted Blanket, 10 lbs Amazon Casper Weighted Blanket, 10 lbs Elevate cozy, calm vibes while sleeping or couch potato-ing with the Casper Weighted Blanket. Available in 10, 15 or 20 pound weights, this quilted blanket is designed to hug the body with a micro-bead fill that maintains even distribution for a relaxing effect. Even though it's weighted, the breathable cotton cover provides great air flow so you won't feel hot. $169 Shop Now

Online Therapy with Talkspace Talkspace Online Therapy with Talkspace There's no denying the benefits of talk therapy. If you can't find someone local that works for you, Talkspace can pair your with a licensed therapist and allows you to choose from a variety of therapy approaches. STARTING AT $69/MONTH Sign Up

The Bouqs Co. Hello Sunshine The Bouqs Co. The Bouqs Co. Hello Sunshine Treat yourself or loved ones to a colorful bouquet of flowers to brighten the mood and home when the sun is not out. We love these sunny sunflowers from The Bouqs Co. STARTING AT $59 Shop Now

Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser Nordstrom Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser Try an essential oil diffuser for days and nights when you need calm. This beautiful porcelain aromatherapy accessory from Vitruvi doubles as home decor while filling your space with essential oil-infused steam that'll help you loosen up with the scent of your choice. $123 Shop Now

The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon The Body Source Himalayan Salt Lamp Create a spa-like ambiance in your own home with a Himalayan salt lamp. Not only does it give a soft, serene red-hued glow, but the salt's negatively charged ions are also said to neutralize contaminants in the air for better breathing. $35 $30 Shop Now

HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun HUM Nutrition HUM Nutrition Here Comes the Sun If you're rarely going outside or in the sun, consuming vitamin D supplements can help give your body the benefits you naturally get from sunlight. Vitamin D has many benefits such as helping with immune support, calcium absorption and boosting your mood. HUM Nutrition offers plant-based vitamin D3 – an active form of vitamin D – in 30 vegan soft-gels. $12 Shop Now

Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal Oprah Daily Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Love and Happiness Journal Put yourself first this year by asking yourself the tough questions and learning where you can improve. Oprah wants this journal to help others, "My intention with this journal: To help you love yourself more fully and, in turn, strengthen your relationships with those around you. In these 12 chapters, through guided prompts and thought-provoking questions, you’ll work on learning to set boundaries, communicate better, and more. After all, your greatest power is your ability to love—to show it, receive it, and validate others. " $30 Shop Now

HelloFresh Subscription HelloFresh HelloFresh Subscription Your body (and mind) will appreciate a nutritious, home-cooked meal. HelloFresh not only provides healthy meals but allows you to skip weekly meal planning and that time-consuming grocery store trip. STARTING AT $50/WEEK Shop Now

Moon Juice Spirit Dust Moon Juice Moon Juice Spirit Dust Add a teaspoon of the Moon Juice Spirit Dust into your morning coffee, tea, smoothie or warm water to help start the day off right. This vegan, gluten-free and caffeine-free adaptogenic blend of super herbs and super mushrooms can promote a peaceful, positive state of mind and could aid in decreasing stress and irritability. $38 Shop Now

Hey Dewy Portable Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon Hey Dewy Portable Cool Mist Humidifier Take the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier anywhere you go. This USB humidifier with built-in night light gives a continuous mist up to 10 hours whenever you need a little uplifting hydration for your skin and mood. $60 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

