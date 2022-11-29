Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 deals are here, making now the time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Apart from deals on beauty products, clothing, and TVs, Amazon also has hundreds of unexpected discounts on toys and games that are perfect for kids. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your holiday shopping started with many of the toys from their 2022 Toys We Love List at a discount right now with Cyber Monday's extended deals.

Cyber Monday's deals are still here, but whether your best friend's kid has a birthday coming up or you just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's never too early to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon is offering great Cyber Monday deals on the hottest toys for boys and girls at every age including Lego Star Wars-themed toys, STEM-themed kits, Magic Mixies, and even classic board games.

Ahead of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Amazon also has a wide array of Barbie and trending L.O.L Surprise dolls on sale. We've rounded up Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals on top-rated toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will love these perfectly giftable toys, games, and Advent calendars.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Toys and Games for Kids

Funko Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar Amazon Funko Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar Collect figurines of the Wizarding World's greatest and most iconic characters with this Harry Potter advent calendar. Simply open up one of the tiny doors each day to reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops! from Gryffindor, Diagon Alley and other iconic moments will join your collection. $60 $47 Shop Now

CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll Amazon CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll From the popular series that caught the world by storm, this CoComelon Bedtime Doll is the perfect friend that will help your child fall asleep faster during bedtime. It comes with 7 sounds, phrases, and even the “Yes Yes Bedtime!” nursery rhyme. $20 $13 Shop Now

National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Amazon National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit. National Geographic has a wide selection of STEM toys on sale where your young kids can use their creativity and imagination. $30 $20 Shop Now

Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Amazon Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Fun for the entire family, this Bluetooth Karaoke System is perfect for your child who loves to sing and entertain. This Singing Machine features disco lights, a microphone and CD player that will display your lyrics on the TV when you connect it. $75 $65 Shop Now

Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition) Doomlings Doomlings Classic Card Game (Lightning Edition) Doomlings is a delightful card game for the End of the World that blends tongue-in-cheek humor, with adorable artwork, set against a joyfully apocalyptic backdrop, and features over 3,000 5-star reviews on Doomlings. This game is perfect for dinner parties, families, and couples who want a night in. $50 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

