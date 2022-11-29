15 Best Cyber Monday Toys and Game Deals from Amazon: Save on Magic Mixies, Barbie, LEGO and More
Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 deals are here, making now the time to get a head start on your holiday shopping. Apart from deals on beauty products, clothing, and TVs, Amazon also has hundreds of unexpected discounts on toys and games that are perfect for kids. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your holiday shopping started with many of the toys from their 2022 Toys We Love List at a discount right now with Cyber Monday's extended deals.
Cyber Monday's deals are still here, but whether your best friend's kid has a birthday coming up or you just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's never too early to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon is offering great Cyber Monday deals on the hottest toys for boys and girls at every age including Lego Star Wars-themed toys, STEM-themed kits, Magic Mixies, and even classic board games.
Ahead of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Amazon also has a wide array of Barbie and trending L.O.L Surprise dolls on sale. We've rounded up Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals on top-rated toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will love these perfectly giftable toys, games, and Advent calendars.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Toys and Games for Kids
Collect figurines of the Wizarding World's greatest and most iconic characters with this Harry Potter advent calendar. Simply open up one of the tiny doors each day to reveal which of the 24 Pocket Pops! from Gryffindor, Diagon Alley and other iconic moments will join your collection.
A toy perfect for the littles ones interested in magic. Wave your wand and watch real magic happen as you cast your spells creating your fortune telling pet.
With this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, your kids will discover a surprise toy from each Harry Potter movie.
As Amazon's #1 Best-Seller in "Dolls", this L.O.L Queens doll has 5-stars for a reason.
Create different slime combinations using this Elmer's Slime Kit from metallic and confetti to glow in the dark and color changing.
From the popular series that caught the world by storm, this CoComelon Bedtime Doll is the perfect friend that will help your child fall asleep faster during bedtime. It comes with 7 sounds, phrases, and even the “Yes Yes Bedtime!” nursery rhyme.
With customizable features and 75+ storytelling pieces, let your child build the home of their dreams with this Barbie Dollhouse.
Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit. National Geographic has a wide selection of STEM toys on sale where your young kids can use their creativity and imagination.
Fun for the entire family, this Bluetooth Karaoke System is perfect for your child who loves to sing and entertain. This Singing Machine features disco lights, a microphone and CD player that will display your lyrics on the TV when you connect it.
This adorable plush bunny is interactive. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Whereas, pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm).
Doomlings is a delightful card game for the End of the World that blends tongue-in-cheek humor, with adorable artwork, set against a joyfully apocalyptic backdrop, and features over 3,000 5-star reviews on Doomlings. This game is perfect for dinner parties, families, and couples who want a night in.
For the kid who's obsessed with all things dinosaur-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dino. This dinosaur toy has over 70 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.
For the Disney fan, shop this Lucky and Spirit doll duo on a discount.
