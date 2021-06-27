Shopping

15 of the Coolest Pool Floats for Summer 2021

By ETonline Staff
4th of July is coming up! Right now, everyone's planning cookouts with plenty of pool time built in to the party, so don't forget the pool floats! Whether you're planning a pool party or you just want to lounge in the water this summer, there are tons of unique and fun floats to make spending time in the water more enjoyable.

To help you shop for the perfect pool float for your summer activity, ET Style has found 15 of the coolest floaties. Our selection includes pool inflatables for kids (like an adorable unicorn float), kitschy, oversized inflatable lounge designs, and a beer pong table float for your next pool party.

If you're looking for more shopping ideas for summer, check out our top picks of one-piece swimsuits, celeb-loved bikinis, essentials for an at-home outdoor brunch, and the best sunscreen.

Below, check out the coolest pool floats to use for summer 2021. 

ET Style's Picks for Summer Pool Floats

Funboy Royal Crown Island
Funboy Royal Crown Island
Funboy
Funboy Royal Crown Island
If you're planning a summer pool party, this is the float you want for 2021. With over 9 feet across, it can handle up to five of your friends and enough cup holders for everyone.   
$179 AT FUNBOY (REGULARLY $189)
Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed
Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed
Funboy
Funboy Rainbow Cloud Daybed
The search for a rainbow pool float is over. This is one pf FUNBOY's most anticipated and largest of all its awesome pool floats. It features a comfortable lounging paradise experience for two adults. 
$95 AT FUNBOY (REGULARLY $119)
Water Pool Lounge Chair Float for Adults
Water Pool Lounge Chair Float for Adults
Amazon
Water Pool Lounge Chair Float for Adults
A lounge chair for the pool to watch the little ones? Yes, please!
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Intex Inflatable Yellow Duck Ride-On Pool Float
Intex Inflatable Yellow Duck Ride-On Pool Float
Walmart
Intex Inflatable Yellow Duck Ride-On Pool Float
If you've always wanted to ride a giant rubber ducky, now's your chance! Get this one from Walmart while supplies last!
$15 AT WALMART
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
Amazon
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
If there's anything we learned from Love Island it's that summer is much more fun with a giant unicorn pool float. 
$37 AT AMAZON
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Inflatable Pong Pool Float Game
Does your squad love to play beer pong? This inflatable pool float is specifically made for the drinking game with multiple drink holder slots.
$29 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Amazon
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
Another fun swimming pool toy floaty for kids is this UFO spaceship with water squirter.
$31 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Nordstrom
Sunnylife Kids' Seahorse Unicorn Inflatable Pool Float
Your little ones will be obsessed with this unicorn pool float with deep, soft seating and a dome-shaped canopy to protect them from the sun.
$50 AT NORDSTROM
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
Kohl's
Sportsstuff Blueberry Donut Pool Float
How cool is this sprinkle donut pool float? We love the bright colors.
$15 AT KOHL'S
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
Walmart
Intex Inflatable King Kool Pool Lounge
If you're looking for pool floats to relax and unwind in, a lounge chair inflatable float is the best choice.
$10 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $14)
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
Funboy
Funboy Clear Pink Glitter Flamingo
There's nothing more extra than a flamingo float. This adorable pool float is pink and glittery. I mean, it's shaped like a huge flamingo -- what more can you want for summer?
$63 AT FUNBOY (REGULARLY $79)
GoFloats Giant Inflatable Pool Floats
GoFloats Giant Inflatable Pool Floats
Amazon
GoFloats Giant Inflatable Pool Floats
Who doesn't want an inflatable lounger in the shape of a swan? This swan float also comes with a matching drink float.
$35 AT AMAZON
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
Nordstrom
Sunnylife Surfboard Float
A surfboard-shaped inflatable raft is perfect for the beach or a giant pool.
$60 AT NORDSTROM
Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy
Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy
Amazon
Aqua Inflatable Pool Float with UPF 50 Sunshade Canopy
Every once in a while, you need a break from the sun, but with this inflatable pool float, that doesn't mean you have to get out of the pool to get in the shade. As a bonus, the sun canopy on this lounger has a 50 UPF and it comes with a cup holder for your drink. 
$70 AT AMAZON
Funboy Giant Cabana Dayclub
GIANT CABANA DAYCLUB
Funboy
Funboy Giant Cabana Dayclub
This is the summer you should go all out -- and this floating cabana should be at the top of your list for must-have pool accessories. This giant inflatable lounger fits four people comfortably and allows swimmers to take a break for a chat or drink in the middle of the pool.
$359 AT FUNBOY (REGULARLY $399)

