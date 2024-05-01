Shop
15 Teacher Appreciation Week Gift Ideas, from Personal to Practical

Teacher Gifts
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:34 PM PDT, May 1, 2024

As Teacher Appreciation Week approaches, celebrate the people who teach your children all year with thoughtful gifts.

Raising the next generation, teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there without expecting anything in return. Teaching can oftentimes feel like a thankless job, so a gift can help you say everything they need to hear. From practical to personalized gift ideas, we've put together a list of the best gifts you can give your teacher to end the school year with a "thank you." 

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the teacher who's gone above and beyond to deliver a lesson plan that wows and maintains your child's interest throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll enjoy and actually use.

With long hours of work even when they're off the clock, seemingly endless paper-grading and a paycheck that doesn't begin to cover all of the work they do, teachers deserve the world. Some of these teacher appreciation gifts are simple things to make their days at school easier, and others will help them enjoy their mornings before a long day.

Below, check out our 15 favorite teacher gifts.

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

This small but mighty vacuum will keep away the annoying little messes in life. Just move it around to easily clean your desk and keyboard.

$17 $12

Shop Now

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Constructed of recycled stainless steel, the Stanley 40 fl. oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler offers maximal hydration with fewer refills — ideal for commuting, workouts or for anyone who's on the go.

Personalized Teacher Desk Plate

Personalized Teacher Desk Plate
Amazon

Personalized Teacher Desk Plate

If you want to get something personalized for a teacher's desk, this custom name plate is made from old Scrabble tiles.

Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box

Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box
Bean Box

Bean Box Coffee + Chocolate Tasting Box

This gift box curates 4 freshly-roasted coffees from award-winning roasters and pairs them with 4 artisan chocolates, plus tasting notes for each pairing. 

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 


$130 $99

Shop Now

Kate Spade New York Undated Daily Planner

Kate Spade New York Undated Daily Planner
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Undated Daily Planner

Because action items can arise in the blink of an eye, Kate Spade's large planner includes 140 daily planning pages that have a dateless design so they're free to plan their days as needed. 

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

Sometimes an afternoon pick-me-up is exactly what a teacher needs to get through a long day. This K-Mini Plus is slim enough to fit on desks and any shelf in the classroom.

Starbucks Gift Card

Starbucks Gift Card
Amazon

Starbucks Gift Card

Before the school bell rings, most teachers' first stop in the morning is Starbucks. Treat them to their favorite drinks with a gift card.

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card
Amazon

Amazon Gift Card

An Amazon Gift card ensures that the teacher you're shopping for will buy something they actually want, whether it's something for themselves or the classroom. 

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens

Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens
Amazon

Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens

A fun and colorful addition to their desk, these pens will help your teacher grade in style. It's a fact: A teacher can never have too many fun colored pens.

Costa Farms Mini Succulents Collection

Costa Farms Mini Succulents Collection
Amazon

Costa Farms Mini Succulents Collection

Desk plants are a great way to add a vibrant look to their classroom. Succulents are easy care houseplants, so you wouldn't be giving a teacher even more responsibilities than they already have.

Office Supply Set

Office Supply Set
Amazon

Office Supply Set

This 300-piece set will come in handy when they're looking for one more paper clip for that stack of papers.

Gianotter Office Catalog Racks

Gianotter Office Catalog Racks
Amazon

Gianotter Office Catalog Racks

Listen, a teacher will never turn down a sleek and stylish desk organizer — especially when it comes as a gift. Helping them stay organized is basically giving them the gift of peace of mind.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Mark & Graham Classic Refillable Journal

Mark & Graham Classic Refillable Journal
Mark & Graham

Mark & Graham Classic Refillable Journal

Teachers have a lot going on, so help them remember it all with this refillable journal customized with their initials. The personalized canvas journal comes in six colors. 

Walnut and Birch Co. Personalized Desktop Teacher Apple Sign

Walnut and Birch Co. Personalized Desktop Teacher Apple Sign
Etsy

Walnut and Birch Co. Personalized Desktop Teacher Apple Sign

A quality desktop decoration that they can use for years to come, that's also extremely charming, is sure to be a hit.

