17 Patio and Garden Memorial Day Deals at Amazon: Save up to 60% on Outdoor Essentials
Memorial Day deals have officially arrived at Amazon. Let's be real: the retailer is a hub for great deals year-round. But now that we're finally into the season of warmer weather and more outdoor festivities, Amazon is blooming with outdoor deals on everything from trending patio furniture pieces, garden tools and a number of other patio staples.
Through the Amazon Outlet, shoppers can score major savings on products from top-rated brands like Christopher Knight Home, West Bay, Moorehead, Fatboy, Craftsman, Fire Sense and more — with deals up to 60% off.
As with most great things though, these furniture sale discounts are only available for a limited-time — with many of these finds expected to sell out fast (if not already).
To help you get a jumpstart on Amazon's Memorial Day savings, the ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include a patio gazebo, ceramic flower pant pots and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 64% off.
Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to revive your backyard this summer? Outdoor hosting season is just around the corner. Shop the best deals on outdoor furniture for summer 2022, and check out Amazon's most functional storage furniture for small spaces.
This 3 piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.
This Char-Broil gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner and a cart-style prep station.
The Christopher Knight outdoor dining table is durable and perfect for whatever your patio decor may be. It also comes with an umbrella hole.
This stone water fountain will turn your patio into a relaxing oasis. With four tiered bowls made of rust-resistant material and built-in LED lights, it'll offers a soothing addition to your backyard and plays a relaxing sound.
A durable storage deck box that doubles as an attractive bench for two.
Instead of heading inside when it's dark outside, this patio umbrella has solar LED lights that will light up the whole backyard. All you have to do is plug it in the electric outlet and you'll get an ambiance through the night.
Get this classic adirondack chair to liven up your outdoor decor.
Treat your plants to a cozy and secure planter that's as weather-friendly as it is chic.
Set the tone for your backyard, patio or even garden with this battery-powered Fatboy bulb that adds a gentle, warm light to any space.
Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.
Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too.
This antique bronze fire pit from Fire Sense has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.
Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige Patio Gazebo from Moorehead.
Give your potted plants a new home for the summer by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold up to 11 pots. Be sure to clip the coupon for the discount.
This patio umbrella will match your outdoor decor and keep you away from the summer heat.
Instead of having clutter in your backyard, store all of your outdoor equipment with this storage box. This storage unit is easy to install and will keep cleaning supples, gardening tools, and grilling accessories in one place.
Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022
The Best Outdoor Deals at Macy's Memorial Day Sale
The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022
Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture and Decor
The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales: These 12 Have Already Started
Amazon's Outlet Has Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off
The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022
These Memorial Day Mattress Sales Are Already Happening Now
Amazon's Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces
Best Amazon Deals on Organization and Storage for Spring Cleaning