Shopping

17 Patio and Garden Memorial Day Deals at Amazon: Save up to 60% on Outdoor Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring Patio and Garden Deals on Amazon
Amazon

Memorial Day deals have officially arrived at Amazon. Let's be real: the retailer is a hub for great deals year-round. But now that we're finally into the season of warmer weather and more outdoor festivities, Amazon is blooming with outdoor deals on everything from trending patio furniture pieces, garden tools and a number of other patio staples.

Through the Amazon Outlet, shoppers can score major savings on products from top-rated brands like Christopher Knight Home, West Bay, Moorehead, Fatboy, Craftsman, Fire Sense and more — with deals up to 60% off.

As with most great things though, these furniture sale discounts are only available for a limited-time — with many of these finds expected to sell out fast (if not already). 

To help you get a jumpstart on Amazon's Memorial Day savings, the ET team has rounded up a few of the very best Amazon furniture deals on outdoor staples that are available to shop now. Standout items include a patio gazebo, ceramic flower pant pots and even a Fire Sense copper fire pit that's now 64% off.

Below, browse through ET's picks for the best patio and garden deals that are available to shop now at Amazon. Looking to revive your backyard this summer? Outdoor hosting season is just around the corner. Shop the best deals on outdoor furniture for summer 2022, and check out Amazon's most functional storage furniture for small spaces.

Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
Amazon
Paolfox 3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set

This 3 piece outdoor furniture set comes with two ergonomic rattan chairs and a coffee table with tempered glass.

$170$160
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill
Char-Broil 4-Burner Cart Style Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Gas Grill

This Char-Broil gas grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner and a cart-style prep station. 

$370$247
Christopher Knight Home Alfresco Outdoor Dining Table
Christopher Knight Home Alfresco Outdoor Dining Table
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Alfresco Outdoor Dining Table

The Christopher Knight outdoor dining table is durable and perfect for whatever your patio decor may be. It also comes with an umbrella hole.

$500$419
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Teamson
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Amazon
Teamson Home Water 4 Tiered Bowls Floor Stacked Stone Waterfall Fountain
Teamson

This stone water fountain will turn your patio into a relaxing oasis. With four tiered bowls made of rust-resistant material and built-in LED lights, it'll offers a soothing addition to your backyard and plays a relaxing sound. 

$200$176
Keter Solana Storage Bench
Keter Solana Storage Bench
Amazon
Keter Solana Storage Bench

A durable storage deck box that doubles as an attractive bench for two. 

$200$182
Patio Watcher 9 Feet Solar Umbrella 40 LED
Patio Watcher
Patio Watcher 9 Feet Solar Umbrella 40 LED
Amazon
Patio Watcher 9 Feet Solar Umbrella 40 LED
Patio Watcher

Instead of heading inside when it's dark outside, this patio umbrella has solar LED lights that will light up the whole backyard. All you have to do is plug it in the electric outlet and you'll get an ambiance through the night. 

$90$82
Polywood Classic Folding Adirondack
Polywood Classic Folding Adirondack
Amazon
Polywood Classic Folding Adirondack

Get this classic adirondack chair to liven up your outdoor decor.

$239$191
Ceramic Flower Plant Pots
Ceramic Flower Plant Pots
Amazon
Ceramic Flower Plant Pots

Treat your plants to a cozy and secure planter that's as weather-friendly as it is chic. 

$30
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern
Amazon
Fatboy Bolleke Indoor/Outdoor LED Lantern

Set the tone for your backyard, patio or even garden with this battery-powered Fatboy bulb that adds a gentle, warm light to any space.

$139$95
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit
Amazon
Fire Sense Barzelonia Copper Fire Pit

Warm up your patio with a cozy, copper-colored touch in this Fire Sense Fire Pit.

$200$71
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator
Amazon
SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator

Tilling over your land doesn't have to be a pain thanks to this SuperHandy Electric Tiller-Cultivator — not only is it eco-friendly, it's also $170 off right now, too.

$500$330
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit
Amazon
Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit

This antique bronze fire pit from Fire Sense has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.

$190$75
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Moorehead Patio Gazebo
Amazon
Moorehead Patio Gazebo

Give your backyard the upgrade it deserves with this beige Patio Gazebo from Moorehead.

$500$356
Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand
Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand
Amazon
Ohuhu Bamboo Plant Stand

Give your potted plants a new home for the summer by proudly displaying them with this tiered outdoor/indoor plant stand that can hold up to 11 pots. Be sure to clip the coupon for the discount.

$50$35 WITH COUPON
Le Conte 9 ft Patio Umbrella
Le Conte
Le Conte 9 ft Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Le Conte 9 ft Patio Umbrella
Le Conte

This patio umbrella will match your outdoor decor and keep you away from the summer heat.

$71$50
Rubbermaid Outdoor Easy Install Deck Box
Rubbermaid
Rubbermaid Outdoor Easy Install Deck Box
Amazon
Rubbermaid Outdoor Easy Install Deck Box
Rubbermaid

Instead of having clutter in your backyard, store all of your outdoor equipment with this storage box. This storage unit is easy to install and will keep cleaning supples, gardening tools, and grilling accessories in one place.  

$150$120
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Alpine
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Amazon
Alpine Brown Outdoor Waterfall
Alpine

Make sure you're chasing waterfalls with this fountain. With over 2,100 reviews on Amazon, this fountain has a durable look and weather-resistant material that will look brand new overtime.

$260$190

RELATED CONTENT:

The 25 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

The Best Outdoor Deals at Macy's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day 2022

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture and Decor

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales: These 12 Have Already Started

Amazon's Outlet Has Furniture Deals Up to 60% Off

The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022

These Memorial Day Mattress Sales Are Already Happening Now

Amazon's Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Best Amazon Deals on Organization and Storage for Spring Cleaning

 