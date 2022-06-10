19 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $30 on Amazon

The season of weekend getaways and summer fun is here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuits for all of your last-minute trips and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits are worth buying — and they're all under the $35!

From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to halter styles and cheeky color-block bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your summer swimwear stock from good to enviable.

Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Every swimsuit is a top seller with more than four stars in rating. And, whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits if you're not into bikinis. So, shop all and score new arrivals that fits every body type.

Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 19 Best Swimsuits to Shop for Summer 2022

Tory Burch Summer Sale: 20 Pieces to Shop Before your Summer Vacation

9 Swimsuits Worn by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Stars

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off Ahead of Summer — Shop The Best Styles

Shop 12 Maternity Swimsuit Styles for Summer 2022

16 Disney Swimsuits and Accessories for Your Next Family Vacation

12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer

Meghan Markle's Chic Sunglasses Are Back In Stock at Amazon

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Get Free Amazon Credit Ahead of Mother's Day

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances to Gift for Mother's Day

These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Spring and Summer 2022