19 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $30 on Amazon
The season of weekend getaways and summer fun is here — and if you're looking for the perfect one-piece swimsuits for all of your last-minute trips and poolside antics, we're here to help. ET has scoured Amazon to gather the best one-piece swimsuits are worth buying — and they're all under the $35!
From sexy, midriff-baring silhouettes to halter styles and cheeky color-block bathing suits, Amazon is home to so many fun one-piece styles that will totally help to take your summer swimwear stock from good to enviable.
Below, shop the selection of stylish, top-rated suits that vary in design and features so you can find the perfect piece to wear to the beach or pool. Every swimsuit is a top seller with more than four stars in rating. And, whether you're seeking statement swimsuits with trendy details or a classic, simple silhouette, Amazon has a ton of fashionable and affordable one-piece bathing suits if you're not into bikinis. So, shop all and score new arrivals that fits every body type.
Browse through our favorite picks of the best, top-rated one-piece swimsuits below.
This v-neck, mesh one-piece swimsuit is a #1 new release.
The cutouts take this one-piece from simple to sexy (and we are loving the scallop trim!).
The ruching on this strapless swimsuit makes it flattering for most figures, but it's the hot pink that we really love.
For those expecting a new addition to the family this spring, we love this maternity bathing suit.
Embrace the colors of spring in this tummy-flattering, one-piece swimdress from Aleumdr.
CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit. It has 4.1 stars and over 5,400 global ratings.
This chic, high-cut one-piece, has over 6,200 global ratings and four stars.
This Tempt Me one-piece has over a whopping 20,000 global ratings and 4.6 stars. It's all about the details with this suit -- peep the high neckline, mesh panels, ruching and low back.
Comfortable yet sexy. Show off a little shoulder with this one piece.
An adjustable and alluring one piece.
This Dixperfect one-piece is giving us major Baywatch vibes.
Comfort and chicness go hand-in-hand with this golden, retro one-piece bathing suit.
This bestseller has adjustable straps, built-in, removable bra and a chic front crossover detail. The thick, stretchy fabric also helps shape the tummy area. This swimsuit has 4.1 stars and over 5,000 global ratings.
You can never go wrong with a classic, V-neck swimsuit.
A swimsuit with a bit of flare that adjusts to most bust sizes.
This on-trend cut-out number with lace-up back has more than 14,000 global ratings and 4.2 stars. Choose from a variety of colors from neon yellow to sky blue.
This mesh panel one-piece suit proves black swimsuits aren't boring. The statement-making design has 4.4 stars and over 19,000 global ratings.
This sweet polka-dot one-piece is so adorable! We love the tie-front detail, and it comes with a removable halter strap. It has four stars and over 3,000 global ratings.
This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.
