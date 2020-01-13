2020 Oscar Nominees: How to Watch the Nominated Films
A lot of questions came out of Monday morning's announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominees. One of the least controversial: "Where can I watch these movies?"
The answer is, well, everywhere. Some films are still showing in theaters, some have moved to (or originated on) Netflix and others can be streamed, purchased and preordered on Amazon Prime Video. We've rounded up where to view our own version of The Big Five -- Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director -- below.
You have a few weeks to study up before the winners are revealed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.
Ahead, your guide to where to watch the biggest 2020 Oscars nominees.
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
- See Ford v Ferrari in theaters now; watch the trailer here
The Irishman
- Watch The Irishman on Netflix here
Jojo Rabbit
- See Jojo Rabbit in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Joker
- Watch Joker on Amazon Prime here
Little Women
- See Little Women in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Marriage Story
- Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here
1917
- See 1917 in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here
Parasite
- See Parasite in theaters now; watch the trailer here
LEAD ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- See Pain and Glory in theaters now (and watch it on Amazon Prime starting Jan. 14); watch the trailer here
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Watch Joker on Amazon Prime here
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
- Watch The Two Popes on Netflix here
LEAD ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Watch Harriet on Amazon Prime starting Jan. 14 here
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- See Little Women in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- See Bombshell in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Renee Zellweger, Judy
- Watch Judy on Amazon Prime
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- See A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Watch The Two Popes on Netflix here
Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Watch The Irishman on Netflix here
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Watch The Irishman on Netflix here
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Preorder Richard Jewell on Amazon Prime here
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- See Jojo Rabbit in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Florence Pugh, Little Women
- See Little Women in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- See Bombshell in theaters now; watch the trailer here
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Watch The Irishman on Netflix here
Todd Phillips, Joker
- Watch Joker on Amazon Prime here
Sam Mendes, 1917
- See 1917 in theaters now; watch the trailer here
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- See Parasite in theaters now; watch the trailer here
