A lot of questions came out of Monday morning's announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominees. One of the least controversial: "Where can I watch these movies?"

The answer is, well, everywhere. Some films are still showing in theaters, some have moved to (or originated on) Netflix and others can be streamed, purchased and preordered on Amazon Prime Video. We've rounded up where to view our own version of The Big Five -- Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director -- below.

You have a few weeks to study up before the winners are revealed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

Ahead, your guide to where to watch the biggest 2020 Oscars nominees.

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

See Ford v Ferrari in theaters now; watch the trailer here

The Irishman

Watch The Irishman on Netflix here

Jojo Rabbit

See Jojo Rabbit in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Joker

Watch Joker on Amazon Prime here

Little Women

See Little Women in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Marriage Story

Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here

1917

See 1917 in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here

Parasite

See Parasite in theaters now; watch the trailer here

LEAD ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Watch Joker on Amazon Prime here

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Watch The Two Popes on Netflix here

LEAD ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Watch Harriet on Amazon Prime starting Jan. 14 here

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

See Little Women in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

See Bombshell in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Watch Judy on Amazon Prime

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

See A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Watch The Two Popes on Netflix here

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Watch The Irishman on Netflix here

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Watch The Irishman on Netflix here

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Preorder Richard Jewell on Amazon Prime here

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

See Jojo Rabbit in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Florence Pugh, Little Women

See Little Women in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

See Bombshell in theaters now; watch the trailer here

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Watch The Irishman on Netflix here

Todd Phillips, Joker

Watch Joker on Amazon Prime here

Sam Mendes, 1917

See 1917 in theaters now; watch the trailer here

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime here

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

See Parasite in theaters now; watch the trailer here

