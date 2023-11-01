The 2023 Country Music Awards already has a star-studded lineup of the industry's top artists. On Wednesday it was announced that this year's CMAs will also feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Mac McAnally, Ashley McBride, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, and Zac Brown Band.

Ballerini, who is nominated for Female Vocalist and Album of the Year will perform "Leave Me Again, while Combs will be singing his new single, "Where the Wild Things Are."

Duo Dan + Shay will deliver a rendition of their new single, "Save Me the Trouble," and Davis will perform "Next Thing You Know."

Johnson, who is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, will be singing his love song, "The Painter," while McBride will sing her song, "Light on in the Kitchen."

The show will also feature a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett featuring performers Chesney, McAnally, Jackson and the Zac Brown Band.

Hardy, Wallen and first-time CMA Awards performer Malone will perform a medley of country classics and Wallen is set to also perform a song off his album with a surprise guest.

It was previously announced that Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, and Lainey Wilson will all be performing at the annual show.

It marks the first performance from five-time nominee Jelly Roll, who will open the show with his song, "Need a Favor." Bryan will perform a medley in honor of his 30 no. 1 singles, which will include snippets from "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," "One Margarita," "That's My Kind of Night," "Play It Again," and "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)." As for Stapleton, he will perform his song, "White House," and Wilson, who is the most nominated artist of this year's show, will perform her song, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

Additionally, Jelly Roll and K.Michelle will perform "Love Can Build a Bridge," while Tucker and Little Big Town will perform her song, "Delta Down."

Old Dominion and Moroney will perform "Can't Break Up Now," and Pearce will take to the stage to belt out "We Don't Fight Anymore" with Stapleton.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets for the show are now on sale.

The 2023 Country Music Awards, hosted by Bryan and retired NFL pro Peyton Manning, will be broadcasted live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and available the next day on Hulu.

