The Latin Recording Academy has announced a new group of performers for its upcoming 2023 Latin GRAMMY Awards later this month.

Maluma, Milo J, Rosalía, Shakira and Sebastián Yatra have been tapped to hit the stage for performances, while Andrea Bocelli and DJ Premier will also be involved in the evening's festivities. David Guetta and Ozuna will also team up for a special performance.

They join the previously announced performers Pablo Alborán, Rauw Alejandro, Eslabon Armado, Édgar Barrera, Maria Becerra, Bizarrap, Camilo, Manuel Carrasco, Feid, Kany García, Iza, Juanes, Carin León, Christian Nodal, Ozuna, Peso Pluma, Alejandro Sanz, Best New Artist nominees BORJA, Natascha Falcão, GALE, Paola Guanche, Joaquina and Leon Leiden, and the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, Laura Pausini.

Additionally, Majo Aguilar, Anitta, Pedro Capó, Jorge Drexler, Luis Figueroa, Fonseca, Tiago Iorc, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, John Leguizamo, Nicki Nicole, Carlos Ponce, Carlos Vives and Yandel are set to appear as presenters.

Shakira performs during the 12th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 10, 2011. - JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The upcoming awards ceremony will be co-hosted by Danna Paola, Roselyn Sánchez, Paz Vega and Yatra. It is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES), in Seville, Spain, and will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the U.S.

The show will air in over 80 countries worldwide, including at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain, and on cable channel TNT at 19:30 (MEX) / 20:30 (PAN-COL) / 21:30 (VEN) / 22:30 (ARG/CHI).

The telecast will be preceded by the Latin GRAMMY premiere ceremony, which includes a series of performances and heartfelt speeches with the winners in most categories announced.

Édgar Barrera leads the pack of award contenders with 13 nominations, while other notable nominees for 2023's top honors include Karol G, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony, Maluma, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny.

For a complete list of all nominees across 56 categories, visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

