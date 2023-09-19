The Latin Recording Academy has unveiled the new crop of nominees for its 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, honoring the best and brightest of Latin music.

Édgar Barrera leads the pack with 13 nominations, while other notable contenders for 2023's top honors include Karol G, Shakira, Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony, Maluma, Ricky Martin and Bad Bunny.

The upcoming awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES), in Seville, Spain. It will be broadcast on Univision in the U.S. and Radio Televisión Española in Spain, with additional international broadcasting partners to be announced. The telecast will be preceded by the Latin GRAMMY Premiere® ceremony, which includes a series of performances and heartfelt speeches with the winners in most categories announced.

See the General Field nominations below. For a complete list of all nominees across 56 categories, visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Find ET's complete coverage of last year's star-studded Latin GRAMMYs celebration here.

Record of the Year

"No Es Que Te Extrañe" – Christina Aguilera

"Carretera y Manta" – Pablo Alborán

"Déjame Llorarte" – Paula Arenas Featuring Jesús Navarro

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" – Bizarrap Featuring Shakira

"Si Tú Me Quieres" – Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra

"Mientras Me Curo Del Cora" – Karol G

"De Todas Las Flores" – Natalia Lafourcade

"Ojos Marrones" – Lasso

"La Fórmula" – Maluma & Marc Anthony

"Despechá" – Rosalía

"Correcaminos" – Alejandro Sanz Featuring Danny Ocean

Album of the Year

La Cu4rta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo Décimo

Cuarto – Andrés Cepeda

Vida Cotidiana – Juanes

Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade

Play – Ricky Martín

Eadda9223 – Fito Páez

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así – Carlos Vives

Song of the Year

"Acróstico" – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, L.E.X.U.Z, Luis Fernando Ochoa & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira)

"Amigos" – Pablo Alborán & María Becerra, songwriters (Pablo Alborán Featuring María Becerra)

"De Todas Las Flores" – Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

"Ella Baila Sola" – Pedro Julian Tovar Oceguera, songwriter (Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma)

"NASA" – Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Camilo & Alejandro Sanz)

"Ojos Marrones" – Luis Jiménez, Lasso & Agustín Zubillaga, songwriters (Lasso)

"Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" – Santiago Alvarado, Bizarrap, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz & Shakira, songwriters (Bizarrap Featuring Shakira)

"Si Tú Me Quieres" – Fonseca, Yadam González & Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Fonseca & Juan Luis Guerra)

"Tqg" – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums & Shakira, songwriters (Karol G Featuring Shakira)

"Un X100to" – Bad Bunny, Édgar Barrera, Marco Daniel Borrero & Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, songwriters (Grupo Frontera Featuring Bad Bunny)

Best New Artist

Borja

Conexión Divina

Ana Del Castillo

Natascha Falcão

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

León Leiden

Maréh

Timø

RELATED CONTENT: