23 Best Amazon Prime Day Cookware Deals: Save on Ninja, All-Clad, Le Creuset and More

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is officially here, which means you have exactly 48 hours to shop massive markdowns across pretty much every category. Through Wednesday, October 12, it is a great time to stock up on cookware and kitchen appliances before the holiday season arrives. Amazon Prime Day cookware deals include can't-miss price cuts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Ninja, All-Clad, and more. 

To help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving and delicious holiday meals, we've gathered the best early Black Friday cookware deals during the Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season. Looking to upgrade your worn-out kitchen gadgets? You'll want to make sure you are an Amazon Prime member, which you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now. 

Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale includes air fryers, cutlery, coffee makers, and blenders to spruce up your home. Keep scrolling to shop the best Prime Day kitchen and cookware deals available on Amazon. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best savings on fall decor, furnituremattresses, and more. 

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$420$360
Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

The versatile size of the Sauteuse oven is perfect for soups, casseroles and one-pot meals. 

$300$240
Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven
Amazon
Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

With this handy dutch oven, you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop.

$460$368
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole
Amazon
Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole

Ensure excellent heat distribution for uniform browning and even cooking with Le Creuset's premium stoneware. 

$135$108
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet

Score a deal on the lightest weight cast iron by quart on the market. The easy-to-clean and durable enamel resists dulling, staining, chipping and cracking.

$220$176

​​​​​​​Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ninja Deals

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

Ninja's indoor grill and air fryer sears, sizzles, roasts, and bakes. Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes. With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.

$230$140
Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set
Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Ninja C39900 Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set

Ninja's NeverStick Technology used to make this cookware set is an exclusive nonstick coating designed to withstand high-heat cooking and aggressive scrubbing, and to deliver easy food release day after day without sticking. 

$530$300
Ninja B35005 Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set
Ninja B35005 Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Sheet Set
Amazon
Ninja B35005 Foodi NeverStick Premium 5-Piece Bakeware Set

Get professional results with bakeware that uniformly distributes heat for even browning on sweet treats and savory dishes.

$100$60
Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.

$200$130
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130$85

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Cookware Deals

All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
Amazon
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

For only $70, you get two durable All-Clad frying pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction. 

 

$110$70
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$30$21
Calphalon 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Calphalon 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon
Calphalon 11-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

This nonstick cookware set features a metal-utensil safe, durable, 3-layer, and hard-anodized aluminum interior that's built to last.

$480$180
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3

If you've been in the market for new mixing bowls, now is the perfect time to upgrade to the KitchenAid mixing bowl set. 

$33$23
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.

$52$35
Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block
Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block
Amazon
Calphalon Kitchen Knife Set with Self-Sharpening Block

If your knives become dull, this knife set includes a built-in sharpening block. 

$270$190

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Kitchen Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$100
    Mueller Juicer
    Mueller Juicer
    Amazon
    Mueller Juicer

    Despite its sleek modern stainless-steel design and small footprint, this juicer packs the same punch as a much larger, bulkier, and more expensive juicer. 

    $90$70
    Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer
    Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer
    Amazon
    Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer

    For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds.

    $50$31
    KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster
    KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster
    Amazon
    KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster

    Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.

    $80$60
    Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
    Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
    Amazon
    Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

    Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. 

    $40$30
    Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
    Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
    Amazon
    Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

    If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.  

    $50$40
    Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
    Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
    Amazon
    Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender

    This multi-purpose hand blender is great for blending smoothies, soups, and other soft foods. Plus, it comes with a chopper bowl, measuring cup, and egg whisk. 

    $38$30

