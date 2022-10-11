Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is officially here, which means you have exactly 48 hours to shop massive markdowns across pretty much every category. Through Wednesday, October 12, it is a great time to stock up on cookware and kitchen appliances before the holiday season arrives. Amazon Prime Day cookware deals include can't-miss price cuts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Ninja, All-Clad, and more.

To help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving and delicious holiday meals, we've gathered the best early Black Friday cookware deals during the Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season. Looking to upgrade your worn-out kitchen gadgets? You'll want to make sure you are an Amazon Prime member, which you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right now.

Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale includes air fryers, cutlery, coffee makers, and blenders to spruce up your home. Keep scrolling to shop the best Prime Day kitchen and cookware deals available on Amazon. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best savings on fall decor, furniture, mattresses, and more.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Le Creuset Deals

​​​​​​​Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ninja Deals

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Amazon Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill Ninja's indoor grill and air fryer sears, sizzles, roasts, and bakes. Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in under 25 minutes. With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year. $230 $140 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Cookware Deals

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Kitchen Appliance Deals

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $100 Buy Now

Mueller Juicer Amazon Mueller Juicer Despite its sleek modern stainless-steel design and small footprint, this juicer packs the same punch as a much larger, bulkier, and more expensive juicer. $90 $70 Buy Now

Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer Amazon Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds. $50 $31 Buy Now

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Amazon KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking. $80 $60 Buy Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. $40 $30 Buy Now

