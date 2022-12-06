24 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend That Fit Every Budget: Shop Top Gifts Ideas She'll Actually Love
Let's face it: gift shopping for a significant other can be an absolutely daunting mission to embark on. Unless your girlfriend has been consistently dropping hints, it can feel like a make-or-break decision figuring out what kind of gift she'll actually appreciate. Whether your anniversary is on the horizon, a birthday's coming up, or she takes the holidays very seriously, it's never too late to start planning some sweet surprises for your girlfriend.
To help keep your girl happy, we curated a list of 24 thoughtful gifts at different price points that will keep your wallet happy, too. From practical to funny and luxurious to affordable, these presents are ones she's sure to love and actually use. For the homebody, go for cozy pajamas, hotel-quality slippers, or aromatic candles. For the foodie, get her a bubble tea kit, mini Le Creuset dutch oven, or the cult-favorite Always Pan. For the luxury lover, spoil her with Charlotte Tilbury makeup, a timeless cashmere sweater, or a diamond necklace she'll cherish forever.
No matter what your girlfriend's interests are, our gift ideas cover a variety of tastes and credit card limits. Below, check out the best girlfriend gifts for any budget.
Gifts Under $30
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
One of the most sought-after lip products on the market, Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip liner is waterproof and long-lasting, so the wearer can enjoy any colored lips without feathering or transfer.
Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind.
Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with four bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws. Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school.
Le Creuset's Mini Round Cocotte is a little, luxurious gift for foodies—plus it comes in a ton of colors to match to your host's home.
Your girlfriend deserves to be treated like a princess, and these palatial slippers should do the trick.
Gifts Under $50
One of the most thoughtful gifts is something that brings you closer to one another. This Adventure Challenge Book from Uncommon Goods has exciting challenges for you to do together and the space to document it all.
Anything that can enhance your girlfriend's nap time is always a thoughtful gift. The Ella Jayne weighted blanket has a minky soft side and a comfy microfiber fabric on the other, making it ready for whatever nap time feel she may want.
One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips is the lip sleeping mask from Laneige. You can get the full-size their best-selling flavor, Berry, and mini containers of their seasonal holiday flavors Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint.
Shockingly affordable at under $40, this gold-toned wristwatch from Anne Klein adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.
A simple yet stunning bracelet from Kendra Scott that will become a new everyday addition to her wrist.
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Whether as a gift to your best friend, partner, or yourself, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.
This classic menswear-inspired style from Nordstrom is as comfortable as it is cute.
Gifts Under $100
Take your sleep to the next level with this pillowcase and sleep mask set. The silk pillowcase and sleep mask come in three different colors to match your bedding, and the silk is 100% Mulberry Silk, which is good for your eyes, hair, and skin.
Bibliothèque translates to library and this luxurious Byredo candle smells like the cozy, velvety vibe of a space filled with books and leather chairs. Notes include peach, violet and patchouli.
Shoppers love the dreamy scent of this classically elegant fragrance.
The mini bottles in the Usual Wines pack are too exquisite and offer wines that don't have the sugary taste. The wine is naturally made from the best Californian grapes without any artificial process.
Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces.
Gifts Over $100
Hand-blown in Poland, this set of six richly colored wine glasses adds colorful charm to any collection.
Your favorite audiophile is sure to love this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself.
Finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch, this smooth leather and velvety suede shoulder bag features zip pockets inside and out to organize small accessories.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 40 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok
Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: The 15 Best Gifts Under $100
14 Best Holiday Gifts for Dad, Even If He's Impossible to Shop For
The Tovala Smart Oven Is One Futuristic Kitchen Gift
Shop Great Gifts for Your Mom This Holiday Season at Spongelle
The 19 Best Gifts for Chefs to Make the Holidays Sweet
35 Best Gifts Under $30 for Holiday Shopping On a Budget in 2022
The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers — 24 Coffee-Inspired Gift Ideas
The Best Gifts Under $50 to Give This Holiday Season