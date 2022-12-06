Let's face it: gift shopping for a significant other can be an absolutely daunting mission to embark on. Unless your girlfriend has been consistently dropping hints, it can feel like a make-or-break decision figuring out what kind of gift she'll actually appreciate. Whether your anniversary is on the horizon, a birthday's coming up, or she takes the holidays very seriously, it's never too late to start planning some sweet surprises for your girlfriend.

To help keep your girl happy, we curated a list of 24 thoughtful gifts at different price points that will keep your wallet happy, too. From practical to funny and luxurious to affordable, these presents are ones she's sure to love and actually use. For the homebody, go for cozy pajamas, hotel-quality slippers, or aromatic candles. For the foodie, get her a bubble tea kit, mini Le Creuset dutch oven, or the cult-favorite Always Pan. For the luxury lover, spoil her with Charlotte Tilbury makeup, a timeless cashmere sweater, or a diamond necklace she'll cherish forever.

No matter what your girlfriend's interests are, our gift ideas cover a variety of tastes and credit card limits. Below, check out the best girlfriend gifts for any budget.

Gifts Under $30

Winc Wine Subscription Box Winc Winc Wine Subscription Box Surprise them with a subscription to Winc, with custom shipments of wine that are sure to satiate their palate and help them unwind. $30 AND UP Shop Now

J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Amazon J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with four bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws. Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. $30 Shop Now

Gifts Under $50

The Adventure Challenge Scrapbook Uncommon Goods The Adventure Challenge Scrapbook One of the most thoughtful gifts is something that brings you closer to one another. This Adventure Challenge Book from Uncommon Goods has exciting challenges for you to do together and the space to document it all. $50 Shop Now

Laneige Sweet Dream Trio Sephora Laneige Sweet Dream Trio One of the best products for defeating dry, winter lips is the lip sleeping mask from Laneige. You can get the full-size their best-selling flavor, Berry, and mini containers of their seasonal holiday flavors Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint. $32 Shop Now

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace Whether as a gift to your best friend, partner, or yourself, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own. $50 Shop Now

Gifts Under $100

Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set Casper Silk Pillowcase + Sleep Mask Set Take your sleep to the next level with this pillowcase and sleep mask set. The silk pillowcase and sleep mask come in three different colors to match your bedding, and the silk is 100% Mulberry Silk, which is good for your eyes, hair, and skin. $119 $59 Shop Now

Our Place Always Pan Our Place Our Place Always Pan Everyone needs some versatile cookware, and there aren't many pans that can do more than Our Place's Always Pan. After all, this best-selling pan does the work of 8 different traditional cookware pieces. $145 $99 Shop Now

Gifts Over $100

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Record Player Urban Outfitters Audio-Technica Bluetooth Record Player Your favorite audiophile is sure to love this stylish Bluetooth-enabled turntable from pro-level audio manufacturer Audio-Technica will be a welcome gift. Listen on wireless headphones, or plug in the RCA output cables to your existing powered speakers for a more old-school listening experience. $259 Shop Now

Away The Carry On Suitcase Away Away The Carry On Suitcase Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy gift also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the luggage itself. $275 Shop Now

