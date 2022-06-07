When it comes to perfect Father's Day gifts, you really can't go wrong with gifting your dad a new piece of tech — especially if it's from Samsung.

The tech giant has emerged as one of today's top brands — hailed for its wide-ranging selection of smart phones, high-res TVs, home appliances and more. And in honor of Father's Day, Samsung is hosting a major sale that sees can't-miss deals across all major categories.

Whether you're looking to invest in a high-tech smartphone for your dad or are hoping for something a bit more splurge-worthy like a practical washer or the celeb-loved Frame TV, you'll be able to shop some of the hottest technology on the market — and score on major savings just in time for Father's Day, now through June 20.

Below, browse the best deals from Samsung's Father's Day sale. Plus, save $120 on Samsung's new Neo QLED 4K TV, and check out Samsung's best-selling washer and dryer set.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Just in time for Father's Day, shoppers can take $125 off the S22 instantly, and enjoy up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in. $200 $75 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Transform your dad's home office space with the help of the Galaxy Tab S8 — plus, in honor of Father's Day, get $120 off, a $200 instant Samsung credit and 50% off the Book Cover Keypad, too. $400 $380 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 For a limited time, enjoy $30 instant savings on Bluetooth and $50 instant savings on LTE. $250 $220 Buy Now

