8 Major Tech Deals to Shop for Dad at Samsung's Father's Day 2022 Sale

By ETonline Staff
Samsung Spring Savings event 2022
Samsung

When it comes to perfect Father's Day gifts, you really can't go wrong with gifting your dad a new piece of tech — especially if it's from Samsung.

The tech giant has emerged as one of today's top brands — hailed for its wide-ranging selection of smart phones, high-res TVs, home appliances and more. And in honor of Father's Day, Samsung is hosting a major sale that sees can't-miss deals across all major categories.

Whether you're looking to invest in a high-tech smartphone for your dad or are hoping for something a bit more splurge-worthy like a practical washer or the celeb-loved Frame TV, you'll be able to shop some of the hottest technology on the market — and score on major savings just in time for Father's Day, now through June 20.

Below, browse the best deals from Samsung's Father's Day sale. Plus, save $120 on Samsung's new Neo QLED 4K TV, and check out Samsung's best-selling washer and dryer set.

Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Galaxy S22 Ultra

Just in time for Father's Day, shoppers can take $125 off the S22 instantly, and enjoy up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in.

$200$75
Galaxy Tab S8
Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S8

Transform your dad's home office space with the help of the Galaxy Tab S8 — plus, in honor of Father's Day, get $120 off, a $200 instant Samsung credit and 50% off the Book Cover Keypad, too.

$400$380
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4

For a limited time, enjoy $30 instant savings on Bluetooth and $50 instant savings on LTE.

$250$220
Smart M8 Monitor
Smart M8 Monitor
Samsung
Smart M8 Monitor

Give the gift of a home monitor this Father's Day — and save $100, too.

$700$600
The Frame TV
50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)
Amazon
The Frame TV

Splurge on the celeb-loved Frame TV and get 50% off a Customizable Bezel with purchase.

$1,500
Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Celebrate Father's Day with a $4,000 discount instantly.

$9,000$5,000
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take up to $1,700 off the top-rated Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV and give your dad a gift he'll truly love.

$1,500$900
QLED 4K Smart TV
Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
QLED 4K Smart TV

Save up to $1,000 instantly on select QLED 4K Smart TV models at Samsung — only for a limited-time through their Father's Day deals.

$2,300$1,600

