8 Teen Drama Shows to Watch If You Like 'Euphoria'

There are only two episodes left in Euphoria's total whirlwind of a second season, and although the edgy, stylized teen drama has already been renewed for season 3, a release date has yet to be announced.

Fans of the show likely remember all too well that the gap between Euphoria’s first and second season was well over two years due to the pandemic. So in preparation, now is a great time to find some new shows that can fill the Euphoria-sized hole in your streaming schedule after the season 2 finale airs on Sunday, Feb. 27.

From HBO’s other gritty Gen-Z teen drama, Genera+ion, to Prime Video’s Lord of the Flies-style series, The Wilds, there are plenty of great shows exploring the teenage experience that can soften the blow of Euphoria’s absence every Sunday night.

Keep reading for more shows to watch if you like Euphoria. And if you’re looking for more to stream, check out ET’s guides for everything new on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu and more this month, plus our list of the best TV and movies to stream every week.

Watch Euphoria on HBO Max

Genera+ion

Warrick Page/HBO Max

Genera+ion follows a group of high schoolers growing up in a conservative town within Orange County, California. Together, these friends (and foes) explore their sexuality and identity within the confines of their close-minded community. Genera+ion’s ensemble cast features Chloe East, Chase Sui Wonders, Haley Sanchez, Lukita Maxwell, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Nathanya Alexander, Nava Mau, Uly Schlesinger, Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Stream the entire first season of this dark comedy on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

Skins (UK)

All3Media

No show does the episodic exploration of an individual character quite like Skins. This British show follows a group of teenagers exploring their family lives, mental health, sexuality, substance abuse and more in Bristol, England. Skins stars Kaya Scodelario, Nicholas Hoult and Hannah Murray. The show ran for seven seasons from 2007 to 2013, and is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Yellowjackets

Showtime

This thrilling Showtime series tells a story in two timelines, the past of a high school soccer team that winds up stranded deep in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes, and the present day of the remaining survivors. Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Sammi Hanratty star in Yellowjackets, now streaming on Showtime.

Watch on Showtime

The Wilds

Amazon Studios

If you like survival-centric dramas, then add Prime Video’s The Wilds to your watchlist. The Wilds' plane crash is filled with troubled teen girls headed to a luxury “female empowerment” retreat. After their plane crashes into the sea near a deserted island, the group must band together and tackle their radically different backgrounds and perspectives in order to survive. Meanwhile, they are unaware that they are under close observation. You can stream the first season of The Wilds on Prime Video, and don’t worry, this rugged teen drama has been renewed for a second season.

Watch on Amazon

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Courtesy of HBO Max

This series, from Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Justin Noble, follows four college freshmen who room together at Essex College in Vermont. Though they all come from vastly different backgrounds and perspectives, they're taking on their newfound freedom and liberated sexuality together. If you want a wild journey that won’t take you to a place quite as dark as Euphoria, check out The Sex Lives of College Girls, now streaming on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

Looking for Alaska

Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Adapted from John Green’s award-winning novel, Looking for Alaska is a coming-of-age story that follows Miles, aka Pudge, a teen boy obsessed with famous last words and seeking a “Great Perhaps.” In search of adventure, he decides to enroll in boarding school and finds a tight-knit group of friends and the potential love of his life in the process. This Hulu miniseries tackles love, life and grief. Looking for Alaska stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth and Denny Love. All eight episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Sex Education

Jon Hall/Netflix

This British dramedy follows Otis, whose mother is a sex therapist and perpetual thorn in his side. When Otis and a new friend decide to set up an underground sex therapy clinic to help their high school classmates with their love lives, things get messier than anticipated. It’s a sex-ridden coming-of-age story like no other, starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey and more. Stream all three seasons of Sex Education on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Freaks and Geeks

DreamWorks SKG

Despite only running for one season, Freaks and Geeks has left a legacy in its wake. The show follows teen Lindsay Weir and her little brother, Sam. In an attempt to go from geek to freak, Lindsay joins a friend group of fun and rebellious teens, abandoning her mathlete identity in the process. Meanwhile, Sam and his friends are just struggling to fit in somewhere. With a cast featuring what were soon-to-be-huge names including Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel and Busy Philipps, Freaks and Geeks is still hailed as one of the best high school shows of all time. You can stream all 18 episodes on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+

