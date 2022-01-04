Brisk winter days are here, but you don't have to choose between comfort and style. Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the start of the new year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more.

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Uniqlo, Athleta and more!

Here are ET Style's picks for winter leggings you can wear with almost anything.

Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers

BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home. $36 $28 Buy Now

More Winter Leggings and Joggers

Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger Lululemon Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger Who says you can’t wear sweatpants to work? The Warpstreme High-Rise joggers will keep you in comfort and style from your couch to your cubicle and all the adventures in between. $128 $79 Buy Now

High-Waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8 Leggings Old Navy High-Waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8 Leggings These leggings are garment-dyed for a softer, more vintage look and have two exceptionally deep pockets. Made of soft-washed cotton and featuring an elasticized waistband, this pair of leggings are certainly a step closer to “traditional” pants, but with all the comfort of leggings. $20 $10 Buy Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $98 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez's Sweatsuit Is Cozy Chic -- Get the Look!

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Chic Cozy Cardigans For Fall

Lululemon Just Secretly Put Their Best-Selling Leggings On Sale

The Best Loungewear for Winter -- Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Madewell Is Having a Sale for Cozy Season -- Take 20% Off Tees & Sweat