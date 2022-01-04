Shopping

9 of the Best Fleece-Lined Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything this Winter

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything
Brisk winter days are here, but you don't have to choose between comfort and style. Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the start of the new year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more. 

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Uniqlo, Athleta and more!

Here are ET Style's picks for winter leggings you can wear with almost anything.

Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers

BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings

Amazon
Amazon
BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
$36$28
Tailgate Essential Tipped Fleece Joggers
Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers

American Eagle
American Eagle
Tailgate Essential Tipped Fleece Joggers
With a drawstring waistband and collegiate-inspired cuffs, these pants are a step up from your old lazy day sweatpants while being just as comfortable.
$50$20
Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings
Ultra soft fleece-lined denim leggings

Hue via Amazon
Hue via Amazon
Ultra Soft Fleece-Lined Denim Leggings
Not ready to commit to wearing “real pants” all winter? These fleece-lined jeggings have got you covered.
$54
Stretch Fleece Winter Legging
Stretch Fleece winter legging
Los Angeles Apparel
Stretch Fleece Winter Legging
Keep it sleek, snug and simple with these fleece leggings.
$40
Canis Fleece Lined Leggings
Canis Fleece Lined Leggings

Walmart
Walmart
Canis Fleece Lined Leggings
These fleece-lined leggings from Walmart come in seven different colors. 
$23$16
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex via Amazon
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings
These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 
$27
Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging
Columbia Glacial fleece printed legging
Columbia via Amazon
Columbia Glacial Fleece Printed Legging
These fleece leggings are designed for active performance in style with a mid-waist fit and bold pattern.
$30$26
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Diravo Fleece Lined Leggings Womens Fashion High Waist Tummy Control Leggings for Women Winter Warm

Amazon
Amazon
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all winter long. The wide waist band helps with tummy control and smoothes lines but isn't too restrictive—it stretches easily with every movement.   
$39
Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights
Yogipace water resistant thermal tights

Yogipace
Yogipace
Yogipace Water Resistant Thermal Tights
These thermal tights can be covertly worn under any winter outfit for an extra layer of warmth and comfort.
$37 $32

More Winter Leggings and Joggers

Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger

Lululemon
Lululemon
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger
Who says you can’t wear sweatpants to work? The Warpstreme High-Rise joggers will keep you in comfort and style from your couch to your cubicle and all the adventures in between.
$128$79
Good American Essentials Seamless Ribbed Leggings
Good American Essentials seamless ribbed leggings

Good American
Good American
Good American Essentials Seamless Ribbed Leggings
Made of lightweight ribbed compression jersey material, these leggings add a touch of unique texture to the otherwise typical wardrobe staple.
$79 $24
High-Waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8 Leggings
High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings

Old Navy
Old Navy
High-Waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8 Leggings
These leggings are garment-dyed for a softer, more vintage look and have two exceptionally deep pockets. Made of soft-washed cotton and featuring an elasticized waistband, this pair of leggings are certainly a step closer to “traditional” pants, but with all the comfort of leggings.
$20 $10
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings

Old Navy
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
More than 2,600 people have given these everyday leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, tummy control, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?
$45$18 AND UP
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings

Amazon
Amazon
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect athletic leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands.
$20$18
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$98
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings

Amazon
Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear and help prevent chafing.
$50$40
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings

Amazon
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
From achieving viral status on TikTok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Seasum leggings are worth a spot in your closet -- no question about it.
$26$17 AT AMAZON
$27$18 AT WALMART
Norma Kamali Legging with Footie
Norma Kamali legging with footie

Revolve
Revolve
Norma Kamali Legging with Footie
These funky footie leggings are a total statement piece and will allow you to go sock-free while still feeling cozy.
$130
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Add a little bit of extra shine to your winter wardrobe with these ultra glossy leggings.
$110

