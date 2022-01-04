9 of the Best Fleece-Lined Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything this Winter
Brisk winter days are here, but you don't have to choose between comfort and style. Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the start of the new year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more.
Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!
From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Uniqlo, Athleta and more!
Here are ET Style's picks for winter leggings you can wear with almost anything.
Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers
More Winter Leggings and Joggers
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez's Sweatsuit Is Cozy Chic -- Get the Look!
Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'
Lululemon Just Secretly Put Their Best-Selling Leggings On Sale
The Best Loungewear for Winter -- Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color
Madewell Is Having a Sale for Cozy Season -- Take 20% Off Tees & Sweat