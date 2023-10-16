Jasmine has finally arrived in Michigan to be with Gino and she's already dropping bombshells. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine reveals during an intimate couples massage with Gino that she got butt implants against Gino's wishes.

Money has been a big issue between Gino and Jasmine throughout their relationship, as Jasmine has accused Gino of being cheap and not wanting to pay for things for her that she says he can afford, for example, a luxury apartment in Panama when she was still living there. In this clip, the two are topless during a couples massage, and she screams for the masseuse not to touch her butt because it hurts. When Gino asks why it hurts, she confesses that she got butt implants since she lost so much weight and felt her "a** was so flat," and even though Gino told her not to.

"I told you I wanted to get butt implants and you said, 'No, don't spend money on that,'" she says. "Guess what?"

Although Gino is clearly upset, Jasmine laughs it off and even shows him the marks.

"How can you do something like that?" Gino asks her. "This is crazy."

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke with Gino and Jasmine about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé, and Jasmine warned viewers they weren't ready for "big slut Gino" and an explosive new chapter of their journey. Watch the video below.

