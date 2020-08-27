The second half of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has all of the couples facing major turning points. In this new supertease for the last half of the season of the hit TLC show, the couples go through some serious issues, which include infidelity and in Yazan's case, fearing for his life.

The supertease starts off with Deavan asking a shocked Jihoon if he ever cheated on her. The two are married and have a 1-year-old son, Taeyang, but have been arguing all season due to Deavan being disappointed that Jihoon still hasn't stepped up when it comes to getting a full-time job and not relying on his parents.

Deavan tells cameras, "I just wonder if there's more going on that I don't know."

Later, Deavan breaks down as they start to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in Korea, as her entire family is shown wearing masks.

"I don't know what to do," she sobs. "I don't want to be here."

But Jihoon and Deavan aren't the only ones now facing a cheating scandal. After Tim has been trying to get back into his Columbian girlfriend, Melyza's, good graces the entire season after he cheated on her with a co-worker, he now questions what she's been up to.

"I would like to know if you've been having sex with somebody?" he asks her, as she flippantly replies, "What for? ... I don't think I need to tell you that."

As for Ariela and Biniyam, Ariela is taken by surprise when she's told by a doctor in Ethiopia that she's going to have to deliver by cesarean section that very day. Later, after she delivers their son, she and Biniyam continue to fight over their cultural differences, including Ariela not wanting to baptize their child to the dismay of Biniyam and his sisters. During one tense moment, Biniyam's sisters tell her that she's acting like his American ex-wife, who left him to go back to the United States and took their son with her.

"I don't have anyone I can talk to," Ariela cries. "I just want to go home."

But the most serious issue is between Brittany and her Jordanian fiance, Yazan. The couple has also fought over their cultural differences all season long, with the free-spirited Brittany not wanting to convert to Islam or to follow the more conservative culture in Jordan. During the supertease, a somber Yazan tells Brittany that he must be "careful" and that it's "dangerous." His father is also filmed saying, "I swear, tell Yazan I will be his murderer."

Later, a man tells Brittany that there are people who "genuinely hate" Yazan now and might decide to kill him. At this point, Brittany breaks down in tears.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's mid-season finale airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. The show then returns on Sunday, Oct. 11.

ET spoke to Brittany in June, and she said she wasn't willing to compromise her personal beliefs in order to be with Yazan.

"I'm not gonna convert to any religion for anybody," she said about Yazan and his parents' desire for her to convert to Islam. "I don't think that's a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man."

She had the same mentality when it comes to her changing to fit the more conservative culture in Jordan.

"If I sacrifice anything ... it's going to be for myself because I decide that it's a good decision," she stressed. "It's not gonna be for anybody else or for any man because that's the only way I'm going to stick to it, if it's really for myself and something I believe in. I think it's unfair, really, to try to change yourself for any other person."

