It's the moment 90 Day Fiancé fans have been waiting for. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael finally arrives in the United States to be with Angela after a years-long process of trying to get his visa approved.

Michael and Angela, who have a 22-year age difference, have been in a long-distance relationship for eight years and got married in his home country of Nigeria. Still, they've had multiple setbacks when trying to get his visa approved, not to mention staying together even though he cheated on her and she's accused him of scamming her. But in this clip, Michael takes his first steps in America in the airport after his visa finally got approved.

"I'm so happy," he says as they hug. "Finally."

Michael hilariously rocks a jacket with an American flag print as Angela calls him sexy. The two are giddy and can't believe the moment is real.

"We've been through a lot, you know?" he tells cameras. "And I appreciate my wife for her strong patience. She said she's not going to leave me until the visa gets approved. But to God be the glory. After the administrative processing after two weeks, it has been approved. It was quicker than I thought."

"Finally, home sweet home," he adds.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

ET spoke to Angela last August, when she said she was determined to see Michael's visa approval process through to the very end -- whether or not they stayed together.

"I will wait until the decision, absolutely," she said. "Even if I stay married or not, I'm gonna wait this decision out whether we stay together or not. I'm gonna see why they denied me so much or why they approved me. I put money into this, I'm an American-paying citizen, taxpayer and I want to know why. Why has it took so long because sometimes I think that if he would've been here sooner, we wouldn't be sitting here and all this, you know, we would've worked out our stuff living together."

