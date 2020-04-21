90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined debuted on Monday, and viewers got to see an update on some of their favorite cast members from seasons past.

TLC's latest spinoff features more than 40 cast members from the show's six-year history who are filming themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fan favorites David and Annie took viewers inside their apartment in Arizona, and shared how they've been coping during the global health emergency. The two were first introduced to viewers in season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, when David fell in love with Annie after they met at a karaoke bar while he was living in Thailand. They faced both money and family issues -- David's children were initially not fans of their relationship -- though they eventually got married.

During the episode, David and Annie go to an Asian supermarket, and David shared that the two have received "threatening" messages amid the coronavirus outbreak due to increased anti-Asian sentiment.

"One of the things, going out with Annie when we leave the condo, is because we have had threatening messages and very anti-Asian messages, I do worry for her," he says. "We live in a world right now where people are looking to express their anger toward others because they're not happy with what's going on. Who is happy? Nobody wanted to be in this situation. It is how we react to it that will define us as people."

As they enter the supermarket, David tells Annie, "Sometimes, going out with you right now, I don't feel safe."

Annie replies, "That's why I like Asian markets, because all the Asian people here, nobody looks down on each other."

Still, the two are keeping up their high spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic, delivering toilet paper to their friends as a nice gesture. The couple also joke about Annie's accent -- she mixes up the word "pajama" with "vagina" -- and their "active" sex life while under quarantine.

ET spoke to the couple -- who have a 21-year age difference -- in October, and they talked about proving their doubters wrong and becoming one of the success stories of the franchise.

"I was not in a good place in 2013, and Annie obviously is just the best thing in my life, the best decision, and together we feel like we can take on the world," David said, looking back on their 90 Day Fiance journey. "And we're traveling and cooking for people, doing a lot. We're in a lot better shape. It's not like we're wealthy in any stretch of the imagination, but we're doing a lot of different things for revenue, whether it's working in catering, whether it's doing parties; I'm still teaching online and working for a company that has overseas interests, so we've been doing so many things."

Annie noted of being in a healthier place in their relationship, "It's not because we've won the lottery, it's because we love each other and I appreciate him every day."

Meanwhile, other 90 Day Fiance stars who gave an update on their lives during the quarantine spinoff include season 2's Danielle, who said she was still in touch with her ex-husband -- Mohamed from Tunisia -- but only as friends, despite at one point trying to get him deported. Season 1 star Cortney is in a new relationship with a man from Germany, though they constantly fight and she feels like she's now stuck with him in quarantine. Season 5's Elizabeth and Andrei fight over money issues and are also busy taking care of their infant daughter. However, one of the saddest moments of the episode is when season 6 star Colt, who lives with his mom, Debbie, finds out he lost his job as a computer programmer amid the pandemic.

ET recently spoke to both Colt and Debbie about the quarantine special, and he said he was taking things day by day.

"It's very emotional right now," he said about getting laid off. "But everyone in the world is more or less going through the same thing, and my heart bleeds for everyone. I'm just trying to be positive each and every day. I don't even think about tomorrow at this point because I don't know when all this will even end. All I can do is wake up and just make the best of that day."

Colt also talked about where he currently stands with his ex-wife, Larissa. Watch the video below for more:

