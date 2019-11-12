It looks like the romance has ended for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins.

On Monday, Staehle took to his Instagram story to share a surprising message with his followers, written in Portuguese, announcing that his wife had "started divorce proceedings" in Manaus, Brazil.

The message, which did not share any additional context, was posted below a gif of the Rick and Morty character Jerry Smith crying.

In a second post, Staehle shared a video of the couple's infant son playing with a toy as the emotional reality star says, "Daddy’s gonna miss you."

On Tuesday, Martins confirmed to Us Weekly that she is calling it quits with her husband, revealing, "Yes, I am looking for a lawyer now."

Staehle and Martins met online and struck up a romance before Staehle traveled to Brazil to meet his ladylove face-to-face. Their first encounter and subsequent relationship was featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and the pair ended up tying the knot in November 2017.

Earlier this month, Staehle celebrated the couple's two-year anniversary with a pair of photos which he captioned, "Happy 2 year anniversary @staehlekarine and our never ending rollercoaster of a journey."

This is the second time this year that Staehle has said that he and Martins were getting divorced. In September, he wrote on Facebook -- in a post he later deleted -- "Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn’t want me in her life."

For more recent90 Day Fiance news, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance': Mursel Explains the Big Secret He's Been Keeping About His Relationship With Anna

'90 Day Fiance': Michael and Juliana Address Prostitution Question Head-On

'90 Day Fiance': Sasha Reveals He Was Friendly With Emily While He Was Still Married

Related Gallery