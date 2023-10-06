Yara and Jovi are still dealing with serious trust issues and the fact that they're constantly keeping major things from one another. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jovi is outed by his own mother for not telling Yara about a job opportunity that would definitely affect their lives.

Previously, Yara kept from Jovi that she was taking birth control because she wasn't ready to have a second child together. But it turns out she's not the only one keeping secrets. In this clip, Yara and Jovi are in a therapy session with his mother, whom Yara is also close to. Jovi says he told something to his mother and not his own wife because he didn't feel comfortable. When his own mom tells him he needs to tell Yara, he eventually reveals that a few months ago, he got a job offer to work closer to home and thus be able to be at home more with Yara and their daughter, Mylah. Yara has expressed to him previously how hard it was that his job in underwater robotics has him traveling for months at a time and she would be left all alone with the baby. Jovi says he didn't take the offer and didn't even tell Yara because he knew she "wouldn't understand."

Obviously, Yara is upset and tells cameras that Jovi's decision is selfish.

"You know we want you home," she says, as old footage is shown of her crying over Jovi leaving for work. "This is the problem ever since we've been married and he tried to keep it a secret, which is pissing me off."

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

