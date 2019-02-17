Aaron Carter Warns Unnamed Alleged Stalker in Bizarre Tweets

Aaron Carter is speaking out against his alleged stalker.



On Sunday, the 31-year-old singer hopped on Twitter where he unleashed a mouthful decrying an unnamed female whom he claims has stalked him for years and damaged his car. Throughout the tweet-storm he repeatedly warns that he intends to call out this woman by name.



“You made a big mistake stalking me and keying my car,” he began. “Police are now getting involved my stalker has taken it too far. And she’s gonna be sued by me. I will reveal her identity too I’m scared for my life.”



“This person has been stalking me now for two years straight and is not well she’s been stalking me and still getting into my concerts and I’m genuinely afraid for my life,” he continued. “I needed to put this out there. I WILL BE REVEALING HER IDENTITY."

He concluded by stating that he’s taking legal steps in order to protect himself, even threatening to sue the unnamed female in question.



“We are gathering all the evidence and her on camera and filing and order of protection and I will be suing her for punitive damages as well as revealing her identity,” he wrote.

ET has reached out to Carter’s agent for comment on the developing situation.



