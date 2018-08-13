Abby Lee Miller has high hopes that she's undergone her final round of chemotherapy treatment, and she's bringing fans inside her hospital room to commemorate the occasion.

The 51-year-old Dance Moms star, who was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday, before getting a spinal tap, which involved the painful insertion of a large needle and the extraction of spinal fluid, which is instrumental in the procedure.

"Sixth and hopefully the final Lumbar Injection (spinal tap) in this Chemo treatment!" Miller captioned the clip.

"This is my, I hope to God, final lumbar injection," Miller explained while filming the inside of the room before her procedure, which she explains in great detail. "This is the table. They're going to put me on my stomach and then my arms are underneath me so I can't move. And then they twist [your back] on a diagonal so that you're spinal fluid goes down into your spinal cord, lower."

Following the procedure, Miller shared another video from the inside of the room, as her heart monitor beeped in the background.

"The procedure is complete!" Miller wrote. "I pray this is the last time someone sticks a 10 [inch] needle into my spine! #spinesurgery #abbyleemiller #dancemoms#abbylee #aldc #aldcla."

On Monday, Miller posted a smiling selfie from her physical therapy session, in which she worked on strengthening her back and legs after the extraordinarily taxing rounds of cancer treatments she's undergone in recent months.

"Just put one foot in front of the other & soon you’ll be walking out the door," the perpetually optimistic Miller captioned the pic, in which she's also wearing an Abby Lee Dance Company T-shirt.

Miller has been able to spend time with those closest to her as she gets better, and has been surrounded by love and support. She's also been keeping her mind off the struggle by looking forward to her return to Dance Moms for the Lifetime series' upcoming eighth season.

Miller recently revealed that she was "on the mend" after undergoing another spinal surgery last month and following several treatments for Burkitt lymphoma, which is a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer that affects the lymphatic system. Burkitt lymphoma starts in antibody-producing B cells, which are part of the immune system.

JoJo Siwa, one of Miller's former dance students who has spent time with her during her recovery, recently spoke with ET's Katie Krause and opened up about Miller's health.

"She's not 100 percent there yet but she is doing good," Siwa, 15, explained after having spoken with Miller just days earlier. "She’s going through therapy, she's going through all the things that she needs to be going through, chemo obviously. [I] think she only has one or two more rounds of chemo, so that’s really, really good for her but she's happy, she's in good spirits."

Siwa also revealed that Dance Moms is documenting some of Miller's treatment in order to help fans understand "what's actually going on right now."

Check out the video below to hear more from the young star about how this experience has changed Miller's outlook on life.

