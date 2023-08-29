Adele Stops Las Vegas Show to Defend Fan From Being ‘Bothered’ by Security
Adele abruptly stopped her show over the weekend during her Las Vegas residency to defend a fan who was being repeatedly "bothered" by security.
On Saturday night, the "Hello" singer was in the middle of performing her song, "Water Under The Bridge," when she brought the number to a halt after spotting an incident in the crowd.
"What is going on with that young man there who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?" she asked. "What’s going on with him?"
She continued, "What are you doing? Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?"
While the audience cheered, Adele insisted, "They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show."
The GRAMMY winner – who was six songs into her set at the time of the incident – added, "Sorry guys, he’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun, alright? All of you are here to have fun."
@juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele#weekendswithadele#lasvegas#ceasarspalace🇵🇷♬ original sound - juanp_lastra
Juan Pablo – who went viral after Adele stood up for him – told TMZ that he doesn't really have any regrets about how he handled things that night.
"I only had one opportunity to see her, and I took it," he told the outlet.
Recently, Adele helped two fans reveal the sex of their baby. Chris Dare and his wife, Shantelle Lord, attended the singer's Las Vegas concert with a sign that read "Adele, will you do our gender reveal?" The couple was later called to the front of the stage where Adele read the sex of the baby for the audience to hear.
"No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in," Adele told the couple in a video Dare posted to Instagram and TikTok.
Before the gender reveal, Lord told the singer that she is currently 18 weeks pregnant, but that she and Dare have had the envelope with their baby's sex for 12 weeks. The couple waited in hopes Adele would announce it for them.
Adele then opened the envelope and told the crowd, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby......boy!"
After the announcement, Adele offered several more well wishes. "That was amazing," she said as she teared up. "I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you! That's so emotional, oh my god."
Adele's Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum began in June and will run through November.
