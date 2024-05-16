Shop
Adidas Memorial Day Sale: Save 30% Before Anyone Else With This Early-Access Code

Adidas FUTURE ICONS 3-STRIPES WOVEN 1/4 ZIP JACKET
Adidas
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 10:13 AM PDT, May 16, 2024

Ready to save? Early access grants an additional 30% off sale items, too.

Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales, but you may not want to spend your long weekend in a mall among the masses. If you want to get ahead of the Memorial Day weekend sales crowd, we have a pro tip for you. You can shop the Adidas Memorial Day sale before anyone else with an exclusive early-access code. 

Use the code SUNSHINE to shop Adidas' Memorial Day sale right now. With this code, you'll get 30% off site-wide at Adidas, including an additional 30% off sale items. You can shop ahead of everyone else through May 20, meaning you'll have the best selection of sizes and colors. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this early Memorial Day 2024 sale. 

Shop the Adidas Memorial Day Sale 

Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum, all of which are naturally discounted at this sitewide sale. We've found jackets, leggings, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.

Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women at Adidas that you can snag discounted with the code SUNSHINE

Women's Future Icons 3-Stripes Woven 1/4 Zip Jacket

Women's Future Icons 3-Stripes Woven 1/4 Zip Jacket
Adidas

Women's Future Icons 3-Stripes Woven 1/4 Zip Jacket

This cute cropped, quarter-zip jacket is an Adidas new arrival.

$75 $53

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes
Adidas

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes

These great everyday sneakers have a design inspired by the skate park.

$75 $40

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes

These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.

$190 $93

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes
Adidas

Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes

These sneakers have bounce cushioning for an added spring in your step.

$100 $49

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes

Dress these cushioned leather sneakers up or down.

$75 $40

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka
Adidas

Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka

Spring showers are no match for this rain jacket.

$300 $168

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Adidas

Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes

Elevate your spring shoe game with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort. 

$90 $45

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Men's Own the Run Jacket

Men's Own the Run Jacket
Adidas

Men's Own the Run Jacket

The Adidas Own the Run Jacket will help keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.

$90 $63

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Adidas

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.

$190 $133

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings
Adidas

Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings

Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.

$55 $39

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants
Adidas

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants

These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology which wicks away moisture to help keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.

$65 $46

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
Adidas

Men's Racer TR23 Shoes

The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoe is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.

$80 $56

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes

These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.

$120 $76

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes
Adidas

Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes

These slip-on shoes feature Adidas' signature Cloudfoam midsole and cushioned sock liner for a light and springy feel.

$70 $49

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts
Adidas

Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts

Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts can help you feel good wherever your journey takes you.

$25 $13

with code SUNSHINE

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales. 

