Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales, but you may not want to spend your long weekend in a mall among the masses. If you want to get ahead of the Memorial Day weekend sales crowd, we have a pro tip for you. You can shop the Adidas Memorial Day sale before anyone else with an exclusive early-access code.

Use the code SUNSHINE to shop Adidas' Memorial Day sale right now. With this code, you'll get 30% off site-wide at Adidas, including an additional 30% off sale items. You can shop ahead of everyone else through May 20, meaning you'll have the best selection of sizes and colors. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this early Memorial Day 2024 sale.

Shop the Adidas Memorial Day Sale

Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum, all of which are naturally discounted at this sitewide sale. We've found jackets, leggings, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.

Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women at Adidas that you can snag discounted with the code SUNSHINE.

Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants Adidas Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology which wicks away moisture to help keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps. $65 $46 with code SUNSHINE Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.