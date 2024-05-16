Ready to save? Early access grants an additional 30% off sale items, too.
Memorial Day weekend is known for its sales, but you may not want to spend your long weekend in a mall among the masses. If you want to get ahead of the Memorial Day weekend sales crowd, we have a pro tip for you. You can shop the Adidas Memorial Day sale before anyone else with an exclusive early-access code.
Use the code SUNSHINE to shop Adidas' Memorial Day sale right now. With this code, you'll get 30% off site-wide at Adidas, including an additional 30% off sale items. You can shop ahead of everyone else through May 20, meaning you'll have the best selection of sizes and colors. Save big on men's, women's and children's shoes and apparel at this early Memorial Day 2024 sale.
Shop the Adidas Memorial Day Sale
Jumpstart your fitness goals with some new wardrobe additions from Adidas. Celebs like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega and Bella Hadid have all been spotted in Adidas. Iconic styles include the NMD, Stan Smith and Forum, all of which are naturally discounted at this sitewide sale. We've found jackets, leggings, shorts and so much more at jaw-dropping prices.
Below, shop our top sale and new arrival picks for men and women at Adidas that you can snag discounted with the code SUNSHINE.
Women's Future Icons 3-Stripes Woven 1/4 Zip Jacket
This cute cropped, quarter-zip jacket is an Adidas new arrival.
Women’s VL Court 3.0 Low Shoes
These great everyday sneakers have a design inspired by the skate park.
Women’s Ultraboost 1.0 Shoes
These classic sneakers are ideal for daily wear. We're partial to the quartz shade.
Women’s Ubounce DNA Shoes
These sneakers have bounce cushioning for an added spring in your step.
Women’s VL Court 3.0 Shoes
Dress these cushioned leather sneakers up or down.
Men’s Myshelter RAIN.RDY Parka
Spring showers are no match for this rain jacket.
Women's Swift Run 1.0 Shoes
Elevate your spring shoe game with Adidas' Swift Run 1.0 Shoes, featuring an EVA midsole for all-day comfort.
Men's Own the Run Jacket
The Adidas Own the Run Jacket will help keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.
Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.
Women's Optime Stash HR 1/1 Leggings
Move freely with the high-rise, stay-put waistband that keeps your leggings in place.
Men's Designed For Training Workout Pants
These Adidas training pants are made with Aeroready technology which wicks away moisture to help keep you dry through the toughest intervals or weights circuits. Zip pockets safely stow keys and other essentials so you can focus on upping your reps.
Men's Racer TR23 Shoes
The Adidas Racer TR23 Shoe is designed with a Cloudfoam midsole, flexible textile upper and a sleek rubber outsole for extra support.
Adidas Men’s Ozweego Shoes
These archive-inspired shoes offer an on-trend vintage look.
Men's Lite Racer Adapt 5.0 Cloudfoam Slip-On Shoes
These slip-on shoes feature Adidas' signature Cloudfoam midsole and cushioned sock liner for a light and springy feel.
Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Knit Shorts
Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts can help you feel good wherever your journey takes you.
