Al Pacino is speaking out about a viral Oscars moment. At the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, the 83-year-old was tapped to announce the biggest award of the night, and left many confused when he didn't read the Best Picture nominees before revealing the winner.

"There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the Best Picture award," Pacino tells ET in a statement. "I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony."

As Pacino notes, each nominated film was presented individually, with a montage of standout moments from all 10 movies playing at different points throughout the ceremony.

"I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented," Pacino's statement continues. "I realize being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement."

Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

Ten films were nominated for the night's top honor: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

Ultimately, the award went to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. While accepting Sunday's honor, Emma Thomas, Nolan's wife and creative partner -- who produced the film -- thanked her family and everyone who worked on the film for their support.

"I think any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment," she said. "I could deny, but I have been dreaming of this moment for so long."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pacino wasn't initially supposed to present the award by himself. Michelle Pfeiffer, who Pacino co-starred alongside in Scarface, was previously announced as a presenter too.

However, as ET previously reported, there was a matter that came up early last week that kept Pfeiffer on the East Coast and unable to attend the Oscars.

Plenty of other high-profile reunions took place, though, including Twins stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito and Beetlejuice actors Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara.

Watch the video below for more on the Oscars.

RELATED CONTENT: